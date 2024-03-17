WP warns of a threat to Ukraine due to the lack of ammunition for air defense
WP warns of a threat to Ukraine due to the lack of ammunition for air defense

Source:  The Washington Post

A full-scale war is going on in Ukraine against the Russian Federation, and against the background of the fact that US aid has "stalled", our country may soon have serious problems with repelling enemy attacks from the air.

The lack of ammunition for air defense threatens the cities of Ukraine

Soon the Ukrainians will be able to shoot down only one enemy missile out of five, the WP source claims.

Ukrainian politicians have told American and European officials that "munitions for some of the anti-missile defense systems may be almost exhausted by the end of March."

The publication refers to the words of two officials who met with Ukrainians at a security conference last month.

Although Ukraine tried to shoot down four out of every five rockets launched at its cities, soon it will be able to hit only one out of five, said one of the interlocutors.

According to him, this can affect life in those territories that recently lived normally due to the effectiveness of air defense.

Military aid to Ukraine: what is known

For a long time, the American Congress has not been able to approve the allocation of billions in aid to Ukraine, which the American Democratic President Joe Biden insists on. Biden's opponent — candidate for American leadership — Republican Donald Trump and his associates oppose the allocation of funds.

Western media wrote that the House of Representatives of the Congress may direct its draft law on the allocation of aid to Kyiv. Journalists found out that the speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, proposed to abandon the old scheme of allocating aid to Ukraine, and turn it into a lend-lease or loan.

It is worth noting that the US government is the largest military sponsor of Ukraine, the country has provided Kiev with more than 40 billion dollars in aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

