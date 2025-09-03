Xi Jinping flaunts new weapons during a parade in China — photos and video

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the first demonstration of two types of XLUUV ultra-large underwater drones, as well as laser air defense systems, during a military parade in China attended by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

China shows off its military might

According to foreign analysts, this action is another “signal to the collective West.”

A statement on this subject was made by naval expert G. I. Sutton.

He pointed out that China's naval forces (PLAN) have the largest XLUUV program of any country.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about at least 5 types of drones that have been in the water for several years.

According to the expert, the two XLUUVs that were first demonstrated at the parade are new and are likely the winners of a three-year testing program.

The first of these, designated AJX002, is 18 to 20 meters long and 1 to 1.5 meters in diameter. The second is the same length but much wider, about 2-3 meters. This drone also has two masts, while the AJX002 does not. Share

There is a high probability that they may be armed with torpedoes or mines, or are intended only for reconnaissance.

Moreover, Xi boasted of two types of laser air defense systems at once.