Yemeni Houthis threaten to resume shelling of Israel and ships in the Red Sea

The Yemeni terrorist group "Ansar Allah" (Houthi) announced its support for Iran and promised to resume shelling of shipping in the Red Sea, amid the US and Israeli operation.
Points of attention
- Yemeni terrorist group Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, declared their support for Iran and vowed to resume shelling ships in the Red Sea and targeting Israel.
- The escalation in threats comes in response to US and Israeli operations in the region, raising concerns about potential missile and drone strikes on shipping lanes and Israeli territory.
- Houthis had previously halted attacks on ships and Israel after reaching agreements with the US, but recent events have reignited tensions and the possibility of renewed hostilities.
The Houthis sided with Iran
The Houthis plan to resume missile and drone strikes on shipping lanes in the Red Sea. They also want to fire missiles at Israel.
A senior Houthi official told reporters that a series of strikes on Israel and ships in the Red Sea could begin as early as the evening of February 28. The reason is the US and Israeli operation against Iran.
The Houthis stopped attacking ships in the waters after they reached an agreement with the administration of US President Donald Trump. The Houthis stopped shelling, and the US stopped striking Yemen. And since October 2025, the Houthis have stopped attacking Israel.
In particular, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States had launched a military campaign in Iran to eliminate threats from the current regime.
The targets of the Israeli and US strikes on Iran included Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Massoud Pezeshkian and other top Iranian officials. In response, Iran fired missiles towards Israeli territory. Tehran also launched strikes on US military facilities in Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
