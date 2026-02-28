Yemeni Houthis threaten to resume shelling of Israel and ships in the Red Sea

The Yemeni terrorist group "Ansar Allah" (Houthi) announced its support for Iran and promised to resume shelling of shipping in the Red Sea, amid the US and Israeli operation.

The Houthis sided with Iran

The Houthis plan to resume missile and drone strikes on shipping lanes in the Red Sea. They also want to fire missiles at Israel.

A senior Houthi official told reporters that a series of strikes on Israel and ships in the Red Sea could begin as early as the evening of February 28. The reason is the US and Israeli operation against Iran.

The Houthis stopped attacking ships in the waters after they reached an agreement with the administration of US President Donald Trump. The Houthis stopped shelling, and the US stopped striking Yemen. And since October 2025, the Houthis have stopped attacking Israel.

Recall that on the morning of February 28, numerous explosions were heard in Iran. As initially stated, Israel launched a preemptive strike on Iran. But later it became known that this was a large-scale joint operation in which the United States participated.

In particular, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States had launched a military campaign in Iran to eliminate threats from the current regime.