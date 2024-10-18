Zelensky announced the maximum strengthening of the Defense Forces of Ukraine with Western weapons. When exactly

On October 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a press conference following the results of his visit to Europe, where he presented the plan for the victory of Ukraine. New packages of weapons from partner countries, the question of the age of mobilization, the participation of the North Korean military in Russia's war against Ukraine - these and other vitally important topics for Ukraine were raised by the president at this event.

Ukraine will soon receive new packages of Western weapons

Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that in October-December of this year, Ukraine will be strengthened as much as possible in the field of armaments.

The President noted that Kyiv will receive $500-750 million aid packages from the United States every 2-3 weeks. This was agreed at a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The feedback was almost immediate. Our team went there with the Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych and Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna, they worked on issues related to joining NATO and also on the item on strengthening our army now (item 2 of the Victory Plan). Regarding feedback, I am waiting for the White House team in Ukraine. We are waiting and in the near future she will be here with some answers. Regarding weapons, it is also known that Ukraine will receive 4-5 billion dollars from its partners for its own production of drones. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is already working with long-range weapons, including weapons of its own production.

Already used in the Crimea. By the way, German long-range weapons were not used, because the Germans simply did not give them to us. But we need it. I think Olaf Scholz could give us weapons, but not a permit. This would show support. Share

Ukraine and NATO

Zelensky said that there is progress in the US position regarding the future of Ukraine in NATO. He also assumed that Ukraine's entry into the Alliance would be supported by France. And Germany remains the main skeptic on this issue.

The President emphasized that the invitation to NATO will raise the morale of the Armed Forces. And it will also affect the enemy, because Russia only understands force. Zelensky said that if partners refuse or do not support his plan, it will be very difficult for Ukrainians.

Ukraine's weakness is Russia's strength. But in addition to weapons, people are also important.

About Ukraine's restoration of nuclear weapons

Zelensky said that Ukraine is not going to create nuclear weapons and threaten someone with them. At the same time, according to him, for giving up nuclear weapons, Ukraine should have received an invitation to the Alliance three decades ago

The security guarantees that Ukraine would have as a NATO member would be a more reliable compensation for giving up nuclear weapons than the guarantees provided by the Budapest Memorandum. Some representatives of the West criticize the point of the Victory Plan regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO, while not offering any alternative. Share

The President also noted that he met with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban. He was of few words.

I saw him, we said hello, I think it's not bad.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

About Ukraine's Victory Plan

18 countries commented on the victory plan. Most of those who spoke were completely on the side of supporting Ukraine. Many items were related to long-range weapons. All supported the movement to the EU and candidacy. These countries have a lot of influence to send us long-range weapons. Among those with whom I spoke about long-range weapons and their use, there were also positive signals. We would very much like the US to be positive and more decisive. Share

According to him, the second peace summit is being prepared in any case, even if the plan is not supported by the allies.

We will still fight and defend our rights, as well as prepare the second summit. It's just that our position will be weaker if we are not supported.

About the military from the DPRK in the war against Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky reported that North Korea is already preparing a contingent to send to Ukraine. This is the first country that will join the war in Ukraine in this way, because the other allies of the Russian Federation — Iran and Belarus — have so far only helped with equipment and logistics.

Russia does not have time to mobilize. And Putin knows that society is against mobilization. Our intelligence reports that they are training 10,000 Korean soldiers from various types of troops.

About reducing the mobilization age in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed information about the desire of partners to reduce the mobilization age in Ukraine.

The partners would like the age of mobilization to be reduced. We have been together for 25 years now. And we don't see why to introduce changes. I believe that it is dangerous today. It is possible to contract at will, any person can do this. The Ministry of Defense should offer special contracts, special conditions. And then a person, if he wants to go to serve, has the right to go and serve at any age. Share

According to Zelensky, the authorities currently have no plans for mobilization from the age of 18, and he called the information that appears on the Internet a leak.