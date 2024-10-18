Zelensky announced the maximum strengthening of the Defense Forces of Ukraine with Western weapons. When exactly

On October 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a press conference following the results of his visit to Europe, where he presented the plan for the victory of Ukraine. New packages of weapons from partner countries, the question of the age of mobilization, the participation of the North Korean military in Russia's war against Ukraine - these and other vitally important topics for Ukraine were raised by the president at this event.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky announced the reinforcement of Ukraine's defense capabilities with Western weapons and new aid packages from partner countries.
- The meeting with US President Biden resulted in an agreement for the supply of weapons worth 500-750 million dollars to Ukraine every 2-3 weeks.
- Progress in the US position on Ukraine's NATO membership was noted, with support expected from France and skepticism from Germany.
- Zelensky clarified that Ukraine will not develop nuclear weapons but seeks NATO membership for security guarantees.
- Updates on the mobilization age reflect discussions with partners to potentially reduce the age, while emphasizing voluntary service as an alternative.
Ukraine will soon receive new packages of Western weapons
Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that in October-December of this year, Ukraine will be strengthened as much as possible in the field of armaments.
The President noted that Kyiv will receive $500-750 million aid packages from the United States every 2-3 weeks. This was agreed at a meeting with US President Joe Biden.
Zelensky noted that Ukraine is already working with long-range weapons, including weapons of its own production.
Ukraine and NATO
Zelensky said that there is progress in the US position regarding the future of Ukraine in NATO. He also assumed that Ukraine's entry into the Alliance would be supported by France. And Germany remains the main skeptic on this issue.
The President emphasized that the invitation to NATO will raise the morale of the Armed Forces. And it will also affect the enemy, because Russia only understands force. Zelensky said that if partners refuse or do not support his plan, it will be very difficult for Ukrainians.
Ukraine's weakness is Russia's strength. But in addition to weapons, people are also important.
About Ukraine's restoration of nuclear weapons
Zelensky said that Ukraine is not going to create nuclear weapons and threaten someone with them. At the same time, according to him, for giving up nuclear weapons, Ukraine should have received an invitation to the Alliance three decades ago
The President also noted that he met with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban. He was of few words.
I saw him, we said hello, I think it's not bad.
About Ukraine's Victory Plan
According to him, the second peace summit is being prepared in any case, even if the plan is not supported by the allies.
We will still fight and defend our rights, as well as prepare the second summit. It's just that our position will be weaker if we are not supported.
About the military from the DPRK in the war against Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky reported that North Korea is already preparing a contingent to send to Ukraine. This is the first country that will join the war in Ukraine in this way, because the other allies of the Russian Federation — Iran and Belarus — have so far only helped with equipment and logistics.
Russia does not have time to mobilize. And Putin knows that society is against mobilization. Our intelligence reports that they are training 10,000 Korean soldiers from various types of troops.
About reducing the mobilization age in Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed information about the desire of partners to reduce the mobilization age in Ukraine.
According to Zelensky, the authorities currently have no plans for mobilization from the age of 18, and he called the information that appears on the Internet a leak.
