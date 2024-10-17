Zelensky went to Brussels — what is the purpose of the visit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy left for Brussels on October 17. There he will present the victory plan to European leaders.
Points of attention
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to Brussels to present the victory plan to European leaders.
- The instrument of coercing Russia into peace is the main purpose of Zelenskyi's visit, which is being discussed at the meeting of the European Council.
- Holding special meetings with the President of the European Parliament and the Secretary General of NATO emphasizes the importance of cooperation and efforts towards ending the war in eastern Ukraine.
- The presented Victory Plan of Ukraine contains 5 main points and 3 secret annexes, which are designed to strengthen the country's position in the struggle for peace on its territory.
- Zelensky emphasizes the importance of cooperation with allies to force Russia to peace, since the success of the victory plan depends on their support.
Zelensky will present a victory plan to European leaders
As Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, a special meeting of the European Council at the level of leaders will be held in Brussels.
In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyi will take part in a meeting in the European Parliament with President Roberta Metsola and heads of political groups. There is also a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
As the president noted, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of defense ministers is being prepared.
Zelenskyy presented the Plan for the Victory of Ukraine in the Council
On October 16, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi presented in the parliament the Victory Plan of Ukraine, which includes 5 main points and 3 secret annexes.
According to the president, the implementation of the Victory Plan depends primarily on Ukraine's allies, not on Russia.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not looking for an honest peace, as he has simply gone mad and will continue to kill innocent Ukrainians.
That is why the Ukrainian leader insists that Russia should be forced to make peace.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-