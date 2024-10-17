Zelensky went to Brussels — what is the purpose of the visit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy left for Brussels on October 17. There he will present the victory plan to European leaders.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, a special meeting of the European Council at the level of leaders will be held in Brussels.

I will present the victory plan — our tool to force Russia to make peace. All European leaders will hear how we need to strengthen our positions. We must end this war justly. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyi will take part in a meeting in the European Parliament with President Roberta Metsola and heads of political groups. There is also a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

As the president noted, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of defense ministers is being prepared.

On October 16, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi presented in the parliament the Victory Plan of Ukraine, which includes 5 main points and 3 secret annexes.

According to the president, the implementation of the Victory Plan depends primarily on Ukraine's allies, not on Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not looking for an honest peace, as he has simply gone mad and will continue to kill innocent Ukrainians.

That is why the Ukrainian leader insists that Russia should be forced to make peace.