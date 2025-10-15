Zelensky appointed Lysak as head of the newly created Odessa MBA

On October 15, it became officially known that Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy had established the City Military Administration in Odessa.
Points of attention
- The deployment of military administrations underscores the country's readiness and preparedness to address potential security and administrative concerns in various regions.
- The timeline and implementation details of this decree highlight the swift and decisive actions taken by the Ukrainian government under President Zelensky's leadership.
Odesa MBA will work under the leadership of Lysak
The corresponding decree, signed by Volodymyr Zelensky, was published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
This decision was made in implementation of the Law of Ukraine “On the Legal Regime of Martial Law”.
The Head of State emphasized that he was establishing the Odessa City Military Administration of the Odessa District of the Odessa Region.
What is important to understand is that this Decree comes into force from the date of its publication.
Zelenskyy appointed Serhiy Lysak, who had headed the Dnipropetrovsk OVA since February 2023, as the head of the Odessa MVA.
It is also worth noting that by previous decrees, the head of state dismissed Lysak from the post of head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA and assigned his duties to his deputy, Vladyslav Haivanenko.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-