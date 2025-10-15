Zelensky appointed Lysak as head of the newly created Odessa MBA
Zelensky appointed Lysak as head of the newly created Odessa MBA

Office of the President of Ukraine
Odesa MBA will work under the leadership of Lysak
On October 15, it became officially known that Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy had established the City Military Administration in Odessa.

Points of attention

  • The deployment of military administrations underscores the country's readiness and preparedness to address potential security and administrative concerns in various regions.
  • The timeline and implementation details of this decree highlight the swift and decisive actions taken by the Ukrainian government under President Zelensky's leadership.

The corresponding decree, signed by Volodymyr Zelensky, was published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

This decision was made in implementation of the Law of Ukraine “On the Legal Regime of Martial Law”.

The Head of State emphasized that he was establishing the Odessa City Military Administration of the Odessa District of the Odessa Region.

I hereby order the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Odessa Regional State Administration to implement, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", measures related to the formation of the military administration specified in Article 1 of this Decree.

President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that this Decree comes into force from the date of its publication.

Zelenskyy appointed Serhiy Lysak, who had headed the Dnipropetrovsk OVA since February 2023, as the head of the Odessa MVA.

It is also worth noting that by previous decrees, the head of state dismissed Lysak from the post of head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA and assigned his duties to his deputy, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

