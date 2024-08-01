Zelensky called the new goal of the Russian army at the front — video

After the Russians failed to attack Kharkiv in the early summer, they changed their main objective. Now the priority for the occupiers is to capture Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Russia changed the target after the failed offensive

The whole east is complicated. The main goal for today, after they failed to take Kharkiv, and we understand that it will not succeed. The main goal has been changed. Their main direction is not the east as a whole, although Sloviansk is not an exception, but Pokrovsk, I would say for today, is a priority for them. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that Russian troops are concentrating on the Pokrovsky direction. It is not only about the plans to capture Pokrovsk, but also Kostiantynivka, Toretsk and Sloviansk.

Zelensky emphasized that the Russians are concentrating the largest number of personnel, weapons and guided aerial bombs in the Pokrovsky direction. According to the president, it is possible to defend against Russian air defense systems by destroying enemy aircraft.

Although I will tell you honestly, they have already lost the planes, they have lost the corresponding number, but they are also losing their anti-aircraft defense, the anti-aircraft defense system. It is difficult to fight them in the sky, that is a fact. Their fleet is more numerous, if you can say so, and it is difficult to fight, but, nevertheless, - added the head of state. Share

What is the situation at the front

According to the information of the General Staff, during the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 156 times.

It is noted that in the Kharkiv region, during the day, the Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 8 times near Vozdvizhenka, Zhelany, Sergiivka, Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanovka, Lysichny, Timofiivka, Karlivka, Kalinovy, and Grodivka.