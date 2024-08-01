Zelensky called the new goal of the Russian army at the front — video
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
After the Russians failed to attack Kharkiv in the early summer, they changed their main objective. Now the priority for the occupiers is to capture Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

  • Zelensky emphasized that Russian troops are actively concentrating on the Pokrovsky direction and are attempting attacks in other areas.
  • During the last few days, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the Russian army in various directions, repelling attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
  • The head of state emphasized the importance of destroying enemy aircraft in order to protect against guided aerial bombs

Russia changed the target after the failed offensive

The whole east is complicated. The main goal for today, after they failed to take Kharkiv, and we understand that it will not succeed. The main goal has been changed. Their main direction is not the east as a whole, although Sloviansk is not an exception, but Pokrovsk, I would say for today, is a priority for them.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that Russian troops are concentrating on the Pokrovsky direction. It is not only about the plans to capture Pokrovsk, but also Kostiantynivka, Toretsk and Sloviansk.

Zelensky emphasized that the Russians are concentrating the largest number of personnel, weapons and guided aerial bombs in the Pokrovsky direction. According to the president, it is possible to defend against Russian air defense systems by destroying enemy aircraft.

Although I will tell you honestly, they have already lost the planes, they have lost the corresponding number, but they are also losing their anti-aircraft defense, the anti-aircraft defense system. It is difficult to fight them in the sky, that is a fact. Their fleet is more numerous, if you can say so, and it is difficult to fight, but, nevertheless, - added the head of state.

What is the situation at the front

According to the information of the General Staff, during the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 156 times.

It is noted that in the Kharkiv region, during the day, the Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 8 times near Vozdvizhenka, Zhelany, Sergiivka, Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanovka, Lysichny, Timofiivka, Karlivka, Kalinovy, and Grodivka.

  • In the direction of Kupyansk, 8 attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation were also repelled, along with Stepova Novoselyvka, Kolesnikivka, Berestov, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka.

  • In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the Russian invaders tried 14 times to improve the tactical position in the districts of Makiivka, Nevsky, and Novosergiivka.

  • In the direction of Siversk, the Ukrainian military repelled 4 enemy attacks near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Ivano-Daryivka, and Vyimka.

  • In the direction of Kramatorsk, 10 clashes were recorded in the districts of Ivanivskyi, Chasovoy Yar, Bogdanivka and Andriivka.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the occupying army made 26 unsuccessful attack attempts near Severny, New York, Toretsk, and Zalizny.

