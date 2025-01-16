Ukraine will return to negotiations with Russia only if it receives reliable security guarantees. This will be a key factor in deterring repeated aggression by Moscow.
Points of attention
- Ukraine will return to negotiations with Russia only if it receives reliable security guarantees to deter repeated aggression.
- To end the war diplomatically, the will of both sides and security guarantees for Ukraine are necessary.
- The President emphasized that without NATO and external support, Ukraine will be left alone with the threat.
- Ukraine will not make concessions on the issue of joining NATO, and its position on the desire to join NATO is firm and enshrined in the Constitution.
- Ukraine's membership in NATO is the only effective guarantee of the security of the country and the alliance itself.
Ukraine needs security guarantees to resume talks with Russia
The president emphasized that the war could be ended diplomatically, as this would reduce the number of casualties and shorten the duration of the conflict.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that before the start of diplomatic processes, Ukraine must receive security guarantees that will become a deterrent for Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that without NATO and external support, Ukraine will be left alone with the threat.
Ukraine will not make concessions on NATO accession
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy once again reiterated that Kyiv's position on the desire to join NATO is firm, the course for joining NATO has long been enshrined in the Constitution.
In addition, one cannot ignore the fact that the overwhelming majority of Ukrainian society supports Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-