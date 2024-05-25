Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on number of Russian media outlets

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defence Council to impose sanctions on 68 legal entities and two individuals.

Leading TV channels of Russi were sanctioned

In particular, we are talking about a number of Russian media and companies, including those from the temporarily occupied Crimea. The corresponding decree is published on the website of the head of state.

The decree approved the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated May 22 "On the application and cancellation of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)".

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine must ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of sanctions.

The President assigned control over the implementation of the decision to Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the NSDC.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is instructed to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States of America and other states about the application of sanctions and to raise before them the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

Sanctions were applied against, in particular, television companies NTV Plus, First Channel. World Network", "Zvezda", "TNT Teleset", "Petersburg", "Ren TV", TRC "Krym", newspapers "Izvestia", "Moskovsky Komsomolets" and others.

Japan introduced new sanctions against Russian companies

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan condemned the Russian purchase of weapons from the DPRK, as it is a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, which prohibit the transfer and purchase of any weapons and related materials in North Korea.

The Japanese government has placed under sanctions nine organizations located in the Russian Federation, one Russian and two Cypriot firms because they bought Moscow weapons from North Korea.

Assets in Japan owned by these organizations, including shipping companies and military facilities, as well as those owned by a Russian businessman in the country, will be frozen.