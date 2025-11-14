Zelensky promises new personnel decisions amid corruption scandal
Zelensky promises new personnel decisions amid corruption scandal

On November 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. She reported on the launch of audit processes in state-owned companies after the exposure of the corruption scheme at Energoatom, and the head of state promised new personnel decisions.

Points of attention

  • The Prime Minister of Ukraine to propose candidates for ministers of energy and justice amidst talk of personnel changes in the government.
  • Programs to support frontline and border communities are ongoing, with a new winter support program set to start on November 15.

According to the head of state, the timing of audits should be prompt.

In addition, it is emphasized that all results will be immediately transferred to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies for appropriate response.

Personnel decisions will be made taking into account the results. He also instructed to promptly inform Ukraine's key partners about the results of inspections and relevant decisions. Transparency in state-owned companies and the absence of any schemes must be guaranteed. There was also talk of personnel changes in the government — the Prime Minister of Ukraine will propose candidates for ministers of energy and justice.

It was also indicated that Yulia Svyrydenko reported on the implementation of programs to support frontline and border communities — funding is ongoing.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that a new winter support program for our people will start on November 15 — the Cabinet of Ministers will soon present all the details.

Last year, more than 14 million Ukrainians took advantage of winter support, and we expect no less for this winter, the president added.

