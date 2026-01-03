Zelensky proposes Shmyhal for the position of Minister of Energy of Ukraine

On January 3, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he wants to see Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

What is known about Zelensky's new decision?

According to the Ukrainian leader, on January 3, he held a new meeting with Denys Shmyhal, who currently holds the position of Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the productive work in the defense department and the processes that have been activated to ensure the protection of our state.

This is exactly what is needed for the Ukrainian energy sector now. It is important so that after each Russian strike we can quickly restore what was destroyed and so that the development of the Ukrainian energy sector is stable and sufficient for Ukrainian needs. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State also confirmed that he had already held consultations with the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, on this matter.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he expects the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to support this approach and the position of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy for Denys Shmyhal.