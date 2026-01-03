Zelensky proposes Shmyhal for the position of Minister of Energy of Ukraine

On January 3, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he wants to see Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Zelensky expects support for his decision from the Verkhovna Rada, highlighting the importance of a unified approach to strengthen the country's energy sector.
- This nomination reflects Zelensky's commitment to enhancing Ukraine's energy independence and security under Shmyhal's leadership.
What is known about Zelensky's new decision?
According to the Ukrainian leader, on January 3, he held a new meeting with Denys Shmyhal, who currently holds the position of Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the productive work in the defense department and the processes that have been activated to ensure the protection of our state.
The Head of State also confirmed that he had already held consultations with the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, on this matter.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he expects the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to support this approach and the position of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy for Denys Shmyhal.
