Zelensky reacted to Macron's idea regarding Ukraine

According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he is currently not ready to invite foreign troops to participate in hostilities in Ukraine against the Russian occupiers.
How Zelensky evaluates Macron's idea regarding Ukraine
The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that he supported several proposals of the French president publicly and during face-to-face negotiations.
In addition, the head of state sees no reason to abandon the border mission.
Why is Zelensky against the introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine
According to the Ukrainian leader, he is currently not ready to invite combat units to Ukraine.
According to the president, Macron's idea is very risky for Ukraine, because after that Putin will do everything possible to stop military aid to Kyiv from the allies.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi also drew attention to the fact that there are voluntary formations on the Ukrainian front, the participants of which are people from completely different countries.
