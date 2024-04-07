Zelensky reacted to Macron's idea regarding Ukraine

According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he is currently not ready to invite foreign troops to participate in hostilities in Ukraine against the Russian occupiers.

How Zelensky evaluates Macron's idea regarding Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that he supported several proposals of the French president publicly and during face-to-face negotiations.

To train our boys with us. I believe that it is much faster than sending our guys, brigades... The second is to build repair hubs to repair all Western equipment in Ukraine, in certain regions underground. It works, and we even do some things already and see how much faster it is than sending a tank or an armored vehicle. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state sees no reason to abandon the border mission.

Why is Zelensky against the introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is currently not ready to invite combat units to Ukraine.

I cannot publicly say today: yes, let's, armies of the world, come to Ukraine and fight. Because Russia will raise this hype in the world, they will start raising up the societies of other countries that they cannot send their children to war, that it is not their war, they will begin to split the unity between European countries and NATO countries, — Zelenskyi said.

According to the president, Macron's idea is very risky for Ukraine, because after that Putin will do everything possible to stop military aid to Kyiv from the allies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also drew attention to the fact that there are voluntary formations on the Ukrainian front, the participants of which are people from completely different countries.