Zelensky said that Ukraine and the US thwarted Putin's plans
Politics
Zelensky said that Ukraine and the US thwarted Putin's plans

Zelenskyy assessed the talks in Saudi Arabia
Points of attention

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, the successful negotiations in Saudi Arabia are proof that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was not able to drive Kyiv and Washington apart in order to weaken Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky emphasizes the readiness for peace and the demonstration of this readiness to the world as a crucial step towards ending the war and building closer ties with allies.
  • The focus is on practical steps that can bring Ukraine closer to peace, rather than speculations about discussions between the Trump team and Russia, underlining the commitment to ending the conflict.

Zelenskyy assessed the talks in Saudi Arabia

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that many different results were achieved from this meeting.

First of all, it is about the restoration of aid, as well as the first steps towards ending the war.

I believe that the meeting in Saudi Arabia itself is shattering Russia's plans for a full escalation of relations between Ukraine and America. On the contrary, there is a de-escalation, and that is how it should be between partners.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he doesn't care whether the Trump team discussed a possible 30-day ceasefire plan with Russia before offering it to Ukraine.

I look at it exclusively — whether it can bring us closer to ending the war or not. I believe that today we had to demonstrate readiness. Demonstrate it to the whole world in information and in reality. And I believe that we did it.

Ukraine and the US discussed territorial concessions to end the war
Rubio revealed additional details of the negotiations
Subsoil agreement. Zelenskyy announced the final decision
Ukraine to sign subsoil agreement
Russian assault groups are trying to break through the Ukrainian border in Sumy region
Sumy region

