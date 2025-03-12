Zelensky said that Ukraine and the US thwarted Putin's plans

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, the successful negotiations in Saudi Arabia are proof that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was not able to drive Kyiv and Washington apart in order to weaken Ukraine.

Zelenskyy assessed the talks in Saudi Arabia

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that many different results were achieved from this meeting.

First of all, it is about the restoration of aid, as well as the first steps towards ending the war.

I believe that the meeting in Saudi Arabia itself is shattering Russia's plans for a full escalation of relations between Ukraine and America. On the contrary, there is a de-escalation, and that is how it should be between partners. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he doesn't care whether the Trump team discussed a possible 30-day ceasefire plan with Russia before offering it to Ukraine.