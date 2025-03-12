Zelensky said that Ukraine and the US thwarted Putin's plans

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, the successful negotiations in Saudi Arabia are proof that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was not able to drive Kyiv and Washington apart in order to weaken Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Zelensky emphasizes the readiness for peace and the demonstration of this readiness to the world as a crucial step towards ending the war and building closer ties with allies.
- The focus is on practical steps that can bring Ukraine closer to peace, rather than speculations about discussions between the Trump team and Russia, underlining the commitment to ending the conflict.
Zelenskyy assessed the talks in Saudi Arabia
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that many different results were achieved from this meeting.
First of all, it is about the restoration of aid, as well as the first steps towards ending the war.
According to the head of state, he doesn't care whether the Trump team discussed a possible 30-day ceasefire plan with Russia before offering it to Ukraine.
