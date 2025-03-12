Ukraine and the US discussed territorial concessions to end the war
Ukraine and the US discussed territorial concessions to end the war

Source:  The Guardian

US State Department Secretary Marco Rubio officially confirmed that during negotiations with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, there were talks about territorial concessions.

Points of attention

  • Details of the negotiations in Jeddah reveal focus on the negotiation process and the issue of territorial concessions.
  • Reminder from US diplomats that there is no military solution, urging Russia to cease all military actions and emphasizing the involvement of European leaders.

According to the head of American diplomacy, the talks in Jeddah were about "what the negotiation process will look like."

In addition, the issue of territorial concessions was also in the spotlight.

However, Marco Rubio did not explain to reporters what exactly the concessions were and who would have to agree to them.

The head of the US State Department also officially confirmed that the United States "will be in contact with the Russians" on March 12.

As the American diplomat noted, Donald Trump's team expects to receive a positive response from the Kremlin, and also "strongly urges the Russians to cease all military actions."

There is no military solution to this conflict.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

In addition, the head of American diplomacy reminded that Ukraine needs a sufficient deterrent to protect itself from potential Russian attacks.

According to Rubio, European leaders also "need to be involved in this matter."

