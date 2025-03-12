Ukraine and the US discussed territorial concessions to end the war

US State Department Secretary Marco Rubio officially confirmed that during negotiations with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, there were talks about territorial concessions.

Rubio revealed additional details of the negotiations

According to the head of American diplomacy, the talks in Jeddah were about "what the negotiation process will look like."

In addition, the issue of territorial concessions was also in the spotlight.

However, Marco Rubio did not explain to reporters what exactly the concessions were and who would have to agree to them.

The head of the US State Department also officially confirmed that the United States "will be in contact with the Russians" on March 12.

As the American diplomat noted, Donald Trump's team expects to receive a positive response from the Kremlin, and also "strongly urges the Russians to cease all military actions."

There is no military solution to this conflict. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

In addition, the head of American diplomacy reminded that Ukraine needs a sufficient deterrent to protect itself from potential Russian attacks.