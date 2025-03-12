Russian assault groups are trying to break through the Ukrainian border in Sumy region

Russian occupiers are trying to enter the territory of Sumy Oblast to surround the Defense Forces located in the Kursk Oblast of Russia.

Russia is actively storming the Ukrainian border in Sumy region

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon.

To say that the Russians there (near Novenki — ed.) broke through the border is incorrect. Of course, in an attempt to push the Defense Forces out of the Kursk region, the Russians are carrying out dozens of assault operations. To build on their success, they are also trying to cross our border line in order to encircle our forces in the Kursk region. Andriy Demchenko Spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

As Demchenko explained, the main task for Ukrainian fighters is to prevent the enemy from crossing the border.

Because this is their task and this is what we are currently recording in the direction of the settlement of Novenke.

According to the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, the enemy cannot use equipment in this direction, which is why it is sending small assault groups that must go as deep as possible into the territory of Ukraine and gain a foothold.