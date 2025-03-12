Russian assault groups are trying to break through the Ukrainian border in Sumy region

Russian occupiers are trying to enter the territory of Sumy Oblast to surround the Defense Forces located in the Kursk Oblast of Russia.
Points of attention
- Russian assault groups are attempting to breach the Ukrainian border in Sumy region to encircle Ukrainian defense forces in Kursk region.
- The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, led by spokesman Andriy Demchenko, is actively monitoring and preventing Russian incursions into Ukrainian territory.
- The strategy of the Russian occupiers involves using small military units to infiltrate and occupy Ukrainian territory near the border.
Russia is actively storming the Ukrainian border in Sumy region
This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon.
As Demchenko explained, the main task for Ukrainian fighters is to prevent the enemy from crossing the border.
Because this is their task and this is what we are currently recording in the direction of the settlement of Novenke.
According to the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, the enemy cannot use equipment in this direction, which is why it is sending small assault groups that must go as deep as possible into the territory of Ukraine and gain a foothold.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-