Russian DRGs tried to break through the Ukrainian border twice — when exactly

Russian saboteurs have attempted to penetrate the Ukrainian border twice since the beginning of 2025. The DRG's attempts were unsuccessful.

Russian DRGs sought to break through the Ukrainian border

This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, at a briefing.

He noted that this year, border guards have already prevented two attempts by enemy DRGs to penetrate Ukraine.

At the moment, these cases have been recorded in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In Chernihiv region, no such attempts have been observed this year, but the threat remains there. Andriy Demchenko Spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

He added that currently the activity of enemy sabotage groups is lower than at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation or during 2023-2024. But the enemy does not give up attempts to cross the border of Ukraine.