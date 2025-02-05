Russian DRGs tried to break through the Ukrainian border twice — when exactly
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian DRGs tried to break through the Ukrainian border twice — when exactly

Russian DRGs
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Russian saboteurs have attempted to penetrate the Ukrainian border twice since the beginning of 2025. The DRG's attempts were unsuccessful.

Points of attention

  • Russian DRGs attempted to penetrate the Ukrainian border twice in 2025, but were unsuccessful in their endeavors.
  • Ukrainian border guards thwarted two infiltration attempts by enemy DRGs in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, indicating persistent threats despite decreased activity.
  • The spokesperson for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, highlighted the ongoing threat posed by Russian special forces and the vigilance of border security units.
  • While the activity of enemy sabotage groups has decreased compared to previous years, the threat of border breaches remains a concern for Ukraine.
  • Efforts to breach the Ukrainian border by Russian DRGs have been observed in regions protected by units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces.

Russian DRGs sought to break through the Ukrainian border

This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, at a briefing.

He noted that this year, border guards have already prevented two attempts by enemy DRGs to penetrate Ukraine.

At the moment, these cases have been recorded in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In Chernihiv region, no such attempts have been observed this year, but the threat remains there.

Andriy Demchenko

Andriy Demchenko

Spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

He added that currently the activity of enemy sabotage groups is lower than at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation or during 2023-2024. But the enemy does not give up attempts to cross the border of Ukraine.

We continue to record attempts by Russian special forces to enter Ukrainian territory on sections of the border guarded by units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and on sections where security is provided by units of other components of the Defense Forces.

