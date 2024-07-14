Zelensky urgently gathers the leaders of all regions of Ukraine
Zelensky urgently gathers the leaders of all regions of Ukraine

During a new video address, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he wants to hold meetings with the heads of regions after meeting with the governors of American states.

  • Official Washington is ready to help Ukraine in various areas, including medicine and the defense industry.
  • Zelenskyi's meetings with the governors of the US states are aimed at increasing the protection and support of Ukrainian citizens.
  • Zelenskyi expressed gratitude for the readiness to cooperate and support Ukraine on the path of reforms and reconstruction of the country.

Zelenskyi has already disclosed the purpose of the meeting

According to the head of state, he managed to hold dozens of meetings in a week with the leaders of countries and governments, with congressmen, public leaders of the USA, with President Joe Biden and Speaker Mike Johnson.

After the meetings with the governors of the American states, I will hold a meeting with our regional leaders - we need cooperation between regions as well, between communities and community leaders directly.

The President of Ukraine also added that official Washington is ready to help Ukraine with medicine, shelters, defense industries, etc.

What is known about Zelenskyi's meetings with state governors

On July 12, in Salt Lake City (USA), Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in the annual meeting of the National Association of Governors and met with the heads of American states.

A meeting with the governors of American states and an important conversation about how we can establish more ties between Ukraine and America, between our communities in both countries, the head of state said.

According to him, there were many questions about the situation in Ukraine.

The governors were actively interested in how to provide more protection to Ukrainian citizens.

I am grateful for the willingness to continue to support Ukraine, to expand the cooperation of our defense companies, to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine, — concluded Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

