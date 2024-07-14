Zelensky urgently gathers the leaders of all regions of Ukraine

During a new video address, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he wants to hold meetings with the heads of regions after meeting with the governors of American states.
Points of attention
- Official Washington is ready to help Ukraine in various areas, including medicine and the defense industry.
- Zelenskyi's meetings with the governors of the US states are aimed at increasing the protection and support of Ukrainian citizens.
- Zelenskyi expressed gratitude for the readiness to cooperate and support Ukraine on the path of reforms and reconstruction of the country.
Zelenskyi has already disclosed the purpose of the meeting
According to the head of state, he managed to hold dozens of meetings in a week with the leaders of countries and governments, with congressmen, public leaders of the USA, with President Joe Biden and Speaker Mike Johnson.
The President of Ukraine also added that official Washington is ready to help Ukraine with medicine, shelters, defense industries, etc.
What is known about Zelenskyi's meetings with state governors
On July 12, in Salt Lake City (USA), Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in the annual meeting of the National Association of Governors and met with the heads of American states.
According to him, there were many questions about the situation in Ukraine.
The governors were actively interested in how to provide more protection to Ukrainian citizens.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-