Zelensky urgently gathers the leaders of all regions of Ukraine

During a new video address, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he wants to hold meetings with the heads of regions after meeting with the governors of American states.

Zelenskyi has already disclosed the purpose of the meeting

According to the head of state, he managed to hold dozens of meetings in a week with the leaders of countries and governments, with congressmen, public leaders of the USA, with President Joe Biden and Speaker Mike Johnson.

After the meetings with the governors of the American states, I will hold a meeting with our regional leaders - we need cooperation between regions as well, between communities and community leaders directly. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine also added that official Washington is ready to help Ukraine with medicine, shelters, defense industries, etc.

What is known about Zelenskyi's meetings with state governors

On July 12, in Salt Lake City (USA), Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in the annual meeting of the National Association of Governors and met with the heads of American states.

A meeting with the governors of American states and an important conversation about how we can establish more ties between Ukraine and America, between our communities in both countries, the head of state said. Share

According to him, there were many questions about the situation in Ukraine.

The governors were actively interested in how to provide more protection to Ukrainian citizens.