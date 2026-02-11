Zelenskyy again rejected the possibility of talks with Putin in Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again rejected the Russians' offer to come to Moscow for negotiations, which is not the first time it has appeared in public.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy once again refused to go to Moscow for negotiations with Putin due to Russia's role as an aggressor in the war.
- Zelenskyy expressed his willingness to meet in any territories except Russia and Belarus, citing them as aggressors against Ukraine.
Zelenskyy once again refused to go to Moscow
The head of state announced this while answering journalists' questions.
He noted that Belarus also cannot be a platform for negotiations, because it is an ally in the offensive against Ukraine.
