Zelenskyy again rejected the possibility of talks with Putin in Moscow
Zelenskyy again rejected the possibility of talks with Putin in Moscow

Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again rejected the Russians' offer to come to Moscow for negotiations, which is not the first time it has appeared in public.

The head of state announced this while answering journalists' questions.

I cannot come to Moscow, the capital of the country that is the aggressor in this war, to negotiate with Putin. We are ready to support the proposals of the United States of America to meet in any territory: America, Europe, neutral countries, any states, except the Russian Federation and Belarus.

President of Ukraine

He noted that Belarus also cannot be a platform for negotiations, because it is an ally in the offensive against Ukraine.

As reported, the Russian dictator's aide Yuri Ushakov said on January 28 that Moscow was ready to consider the possibility of direct negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, and invited the President of Ukraine to Moscow.

