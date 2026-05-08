Zelenskyy allowed Russia to hold a parade on May 9 in Moscow — decree
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Ukraine
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Zelenskyy allowed Russia to hold a parade on May 9 in Moscow — decree

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy authorized the parade to be held in Moscow on May 9, 2026, and ordered the exclusion of the Red Square territorial square from the plan for the use of Ukrainian weapons for the duration of the parade.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy permits Russia to hold a parade in Moscow on May 9, 2026, for humanitarian reasons.
  • The decree entails the exclusion of the Red Square area from the use of Ukrainian weapons during the parade.

Zelenskyy signed a decree authorizing the holding of a Russian parade in Moscow

The corresponding decree No. 374/2026 of May 8 was published on the website of the head of state.

Taking into account numerous requests, for the humanitarian purpose outlined in the negotiations with the American side on May 8, 2026, I decide to allow the parade to be held in Moscow (Russian Federation) on May 9, 2026.

For the duration of the parade, starting at 10 a.m. Kyiv time on May 9, 2026, the President decided to exclude the territorial square of Red Square from the plan for the use of Ukrainian weapons.

Red Square Square:

  • 55.754413 37.617733

  • 55.755205 37.619181

  • 55.753351 37.622854

  • 55.752504 37.621538

The decree comes into force from the date of its signing.

US President Donald Trump previously announced that a three-day ceasefire would be implemented between Russia and Ukraine from May 9 to 11.

Ukraine has received Russia's consent to exchange prisoners of war in a "1000 for 1000" format.

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