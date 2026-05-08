Zelenskyy announced a three-day ceasefire and prisoner exchange with Russia, mediated by the US
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Ukraine
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Zelenskyy announced a three-day ceasefire and prisoner exchange with Russia, mediated by the US

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a three-day ceasefire with the Russian Federation and the exchange of 1,000 prisoners.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has initiated a three-day ceasefire with Russia and a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange with US mediation.
  • Ukraine underscores the significance of releasing prisoners of war and is dedicated to bringing its people back from Russian captivity.

Ukraine agrees to three-day ceasefire with Russia

These days, there have been many appeals and signals regarding tomorrow's configuration in Moscow in connection with Ukrainian long-range sanctions.

The principle of mirroring in our actions is well known and has been proven to the Russian side. An additional argument for Ukraine in determining our position is always the resolution of one of the key humanitarian issues of this war, namely the release of prisoners of war. Red Square is less important to us than the lives of Ukrainian prisoners who can be returned home.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy said that today, as part of the negotiation process mediated by the American side, Ukraine received Russia's consent to conduct a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.

A regime of silence should also be established on May 9, 10, and 11. Ukraine is consistently working to return its people from Russian captivity. I instructed our team to promptly prepare everything necessary for the exchange.

Thank you to the President of the United States and his team for their effective diplomatic engagement. We expect the United States to ensure that the Russian side implements the agreements. Glory to Ukraine!

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