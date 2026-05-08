Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a three-day ceasefire with the Russian Federation and the exchange of 1,000 prisoners.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has initiated a three-day ceasefire with Russia and a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange with US mediation.
- Ukraine underscores the significance of releasing prisoners of war and is dedicated to bringing its people back from Russian captivity.
Ukraine agrees to three-day ceasefire with Russia
These days, there have been many appeals and signals regarding tomorrow's configuration in Moscow in connection with Ukrainian long-range sanctions.
Zelenskyy said that today, as part of the negotiation process mediated by the American side, Ukraine received Russia's consent to conduct a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
A regime of silence should also be established on May 9, 10, and 11. Ukraine is consistently working to return its people from Russian captivity. I instructed our team to promptly prepare everything necessary for the exchange.
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