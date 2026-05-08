Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico intends to convey a message from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during his trip to Moscow.

Zelensky is trying to convey his position to Putin

An official statement on this matter was made by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, Rastislav Chovanec.

As the latter noted, Robert Fico is also determined to learn from Putin information about how Moscow sees the prospects for ending the war.

"I believe that now it is necessary to communicate with all parties involved in the conflict, and European politicians should make sure to be at the negotiating table where a peace agreement will be concluded," emphasized Rastislav Khovanets. Share

What is important to understand is that more and more politicians in Europe, particularly in Western Europe, support the idea of negotiating with Putin regarding the war.

Recently, French leader Emmanuel Macron made such a proposal publicly. He was determined to meet personally with the head of the Kremlin.

However, so far this intention of the head of the republic has not been implemented.