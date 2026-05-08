Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico intends to convey a message from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during his trip to Moscow.
Points of attention
- The push for diplomatic channels reflects a growing recognition of the need to engage with Putin's administration to achieve peace in the region.
- The involvement of various European leaders signals a shift towards seeking diplomatic solutions to the ongoing conflict, highlighting the significance of international dialogue.
Zelensky is trying to convey his position to Putin
An official statement on this matter was made by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, Rastislav Chovanec.
As the latter noted, Robert Fico is also determined to learn from Putin information about how Moscow sees the prospects for ending the war.
What is important to understand is that more and more politicians in Europe, particularly in Western Europe, support the idea of negotiating with Putin regarding the war.
Recently, French leader Emmanuel Macron made such a proposal publicly. He was determined to meet personally with the head of the Kremlin.
However, so far this intention of the head of the republic has not been implemented.
In addition, Finnish President Alexander Stubb voiced the assumption that sooner or later Europe will have to restore contacts with Putin and his team in order to achieve an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.
More on the topic
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-