Zelenskyy and Dan signed a declaration on strategic partnership between Ukraine and Romania

Presidents of Ukraine and Romania Volodymyr Zelensky and Nikusor Dan signed a declaration on strategic partnership and a number of other documents in Bucharest on March 12.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Nikushor Dan signed:

Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between Ukraine and Romania;

Framework Agreements between the President of Ukraine and the President of Romania on Cooperation in the Energy Sector,

Joint statement between Ukraine and Romania on joint production of defense products.

Ukraine and Romania have reached an agreement on the joint production of drones, Romanian President Nicos Dan said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Bucharest.

We talked about our cooperation in the military sphere, and one of the signed documents concerns the joint production of drones in Romania. Share

According to Nikushor Dan, cooperation in these areas will be a key step in supporting Ukraine, developing technologies, and the economies of both states.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky also made a number of statements regarding the partnership with Romania and Ukraine's international cooperation.

Romanian Language Day to be introduced in Ukraine on August 31

Ukraine is building 2 new power lines together with Romania. This will help support Ukrainian regions, in particular the Chernivtsi region.

Countries are working on opening new border crossings, with results expected this summer.

The US and more than 10 European and Middle Eastern countries have already turned to Ukraine to support their defense capabilities.

Ukraine is discussing the transportation of American liquefied gas through Romania.

Some of the missiles for Patriot have already been received by Ramstein, according to the agreements, but not all.