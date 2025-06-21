Zelenskyy announced a number of new solutions to counter Russian aggression
Amid Russia's statements about its intentions not to stop the aggression, the Ukrainian authorities have adopted a number of new decisions, and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, has been given new instructions.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine under Zelenskyy's leadership has adopted new decisions to enhance defense capabilities and internal stability in response to Russian aggression.
  • Zelenskyy emphasized the need for international sanctions against Russia and announced measures to support the production of Ukrainian drones for protection against Russian aggression.

Putin absolutely openly wants all of Ukraine — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his address.

Putin yesterday held a benefit, in particular, for the United States of America. He spoke absolutely frankly. Yes, he wants all of Ukraine, and he wants it not for four years, not since 2014, but for a long time — he himself was shaped that way, by Russian imperialism. And when he talks about Ukraine and something else about the feet of Russian soldiers, he also talks about Belarus, about the Baltic countries, about Moldova, and about the Caucasus, and about countries like Kazakhstan, and about all the places on earth where Russian killers can get to.

Putin's power, he emphasized, "ends where the capabilities of Russian killers end."

Zelensky stressed: Ukraine will defend itself, and everyone in the world needs to make their own decisions.

For our part, we in Ukraine have adopted a number of new decisions, given the frankness of the Russian killers, who declare that they are not going to stop.

According to him, this includes, in particular, new international measures for "really tangible international sanctions against Russia," strengthening all sanctions work directly in Ukraine — internal work, so that everyone who still helps the aggressor country, cooperates with it in any way, maintains businesses in the occupied territory — so that everyone feels that this is an absolutely criminal activity.

More resources, as the head of state announced, will be directed to the production of Ukrainian drones of all types — from deep strikes to specific protection against "Russian legs" on the front.

Third: we will change some personnel positions, in particular in the Ukrainian diplomatic corps, as well as in the management of institutions, in order to increase Ukraine's potential both in relations with partners and the potential for internal Ukrainian stability. As for the diplomatic corps, in a month — including in the format of a meeting with all Ukrainian ambassadors — we will draw conclusions on this transformation.

June, he said, is a month of special measures to put new pressure on Russia to complicate its situation and, therefore, simplify Ukraine's path to peace.

The details of today's instructions to the head of the SSU, the President added, are not public. There will be separate decisions of the National Security and Defense Council, the preparation of these decisions has already begun.

And in fact, on a daily basis, we will inform you about what Ukrainian diplomats are doing to achieve our Ukrainian goals.

