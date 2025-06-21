Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is in no hurry to end Russia's current war against Ukraine, but he has already begun threatening Ukrainians with "the resumption of armed conflict" in the future if Kyiv does not agree to his demands.

Putin invented a new way to blackmail Ukraine

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin is trying to get Kyiv to recognize the results of the "referendums" that were held in the fall of 2022 in the so-called "DPR", "LPR", Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, after which Moscow cynically calls the occupied territories of Ukraine "Russian".

According to Putin, ignoring these "results" means that "there is a chance of a resumption of armed conflict."

Moreover, the Russian dictator considers the "neutral status of Ukraine" — its refusal to join alliances and to possess nuclear weapons — to be the basis for long-term stability in the region.

I hope that the current leaders of Ukraine will be guided by national interests, not the interests of third parties... Ukraine deserves a better fate than to be a tool in the hands of external forces working against Russia. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

As mentioned earlier, from September 23 to 27, 2022, the Russian occupation authorities held pseudo-referendums on the accession to Russia of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions.