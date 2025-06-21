Putin is trying to intimidate Ukraine with a new war
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin is trying to intimidate Ukraine with a new war

Putin invented a new way to blackmail Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is in no hurry to end Russia's current war against Ukraine, but he has already begun threatening Ukrainians with "the resumption of armed conflict" in the future if Kyiv does not agree to his demands.

Points of attention

  • Putin's pursuit of Ukraine's neutral status and rejection of alliances could have significant implications for regional security.
  • The recent pseudo-referendums in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions serve as a backdrop to Putin's intimidation tactics, highlighting the importance of Ukraine's national interests.

Putin invented a new way to blackmail Ukraine

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin is trying to get Kyiv to recognize the results of the "referendums" that were held in the fall of 2022 in the so-called "DPR", "LPR", Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, after which Moscow cynically calls the occupied territories of Ukraine "Russian".

According to Putin, ignoring these "results" means that "there is a chance of a resumption of armed conflict."

Moreover, the Russian dictator considers the "neutral status of Ukraine" — its refusal to join alliances and to possess nuclear weapons — to be the basis for long-term stability in the region.

I hope that the current leaders of Ukraine will be guided by national interests, not the interests of third parties... Ukraine deserves a better fate than to be a tool in the hands of external forces working against Russia.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

As mentioned earlier, from September 23 to 27, 2022, the Russian occupation authorities held pseudo-referendums on the accession to Russia of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions.

Putin's team cynically lied that 87 to 99% of Ukrainians voted for annexation.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announces "progress" in Ukraine-Russia talks
Trump assessed the progress of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin invented a cynical lie about Ukraine and immediately denied it
Putin admitted that he was lying about Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media suspected Trump associate of hiding Russian origin
Who is Sergio Gore and what is known about him?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?