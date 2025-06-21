Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is in no hurry to end Russia's current war against Ukraine, but he has already begun threatening Ukrainians with "the resumption of armed conflict" in the future if Kyiv does not agree to his demands.
Points of attention
- Putin's pursuit of Ukraine's neutral status and rejection of alliances could have significant implications for regional security.
- The recent pseudo-referendums in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions serve as a backdrop to Putin's intimidation tactics, highlighting the importance of Ukraine's national interests.
Putin invented a new way to blackmail Ukraine
The illegitimate head of the Kremlin is trying to get Kyiv to recognize the results of the "referendums" that were held in the fall of 2022 in the so-called "DPR", "LPR", Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, after which Moscow cynically calls the occupied territories of Ukraine "Russian".
According to Putin, ignoring these "results" means that "there is a chance of a resumption of armed conflict."
Moreover, the Russian dictator considers the "neutral status of Ukraine" — its refusal to join alliances and to possess nuclear weapons — to be the basis for long-term stability in the region.
As mentioned earlier, from September 23 to 27, 2022, the Russian occupation authorities held pseudo-referendums on the accession to Russia of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions.
Putin's team cynically lied that 87 to 99% of Ukrainians voted for annexation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-