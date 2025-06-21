The New York Post has learned that Sergio Gore, a longtime associate of US President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff, is suspected of concealing his Russian origins. However, he continues to deny these allegations.
Points of attention
- Connections to a Russian citizen named Sergey Goryachev through shared passwords in email addresses have added to suspicions surrounding Gore's past.
- Despite claims of being born in Malta and changing his surname, people who knew Gore personally suggest he was born in the USSR, adding to the mystery surrounding his origins.
Who is Sergio Gore and what is known about him?
Despite being responsible for vetting thousands of employees in President Donald Trump's administration, Gore himself currently faces a lot of questions.
It is quite interesting that the official has still not submitted the standard SF-86 form, a more than 100-page questionnaire required for officials who need access to classified information.
Gore claims to have been born on the island of Malta. However, an official representative of that country has been unable to confirm his place of birth.
According to former Washington Post staffer Brian Krebs, Gore once used the unique and long password 961649507273 for his email address [email protected].
What is important to understand is that this same password, according to the journalist, was used for seven mailboxes in the RU domain zone.
The Dispatch claims that Gore moved to the States from Malta in 1999, then graduated from high school in a Los Angeles suburb.
In school and at the beginning of his studies at George Washington University, he bore the surname Gorokhovsky, which he later shortened.
It is extremely interesting that people who knew Gore personally at the time say that he was born in the USSR.
