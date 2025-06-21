The New York Post has learned that Sergio Gore, a longtime associate of US President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff, is suspected of concealing his Russian origins. However, he continues to deny these allegations.

Who is Sergio Gore and what is known about him?

Despite being responsible for vetting thousands of employees in President Donald Trump's administration, Gore himself currently faces a lot of questions.

It is quite interesting that the official has still not submitted the standard SF-86 form, a more than 100-page questionnaire required for officials who need access to classified information.

Gore claims to have been born on the island of Malta. However, an official representative of that country has been unable to confirm his place of birth.

Photo: x.com/SergioGor

According to former Washington Post staffer Brian Krebs, Gore once used the unique and long password 961649507273 for his email address [email protected].

What is important to understand is that this same password, according to the journalist, was used for seven mailboxes in the RU domain zone.

One of them — [email protected] — was registered by a certain Sergey Goryachev, who was born in the Russian outback in Tolyatti. Goryachev is a citizen of the aggressor country of Russia, registered in Moscow and allegedly engaged in business. Goryachev is now 44 years old (and Goryachev, according to his passport data, is 38 years old). Share

The Dispatch claims that Gore moved to the States from Malta in 1999, then graduated from high school in a Los Angeles suburb.

In school and at the beginning of his studies at George Washington University, he bore the surname Gorokhovsky, which he later shortened.