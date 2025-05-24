Zelenskyy announced the third stage of the exchange of prisoners of war — when exactly
Zelenskyy announced the third stage of the exchange of prisoners of war — when exactly

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the third stage of the exchange of prisoners of war in the "1000 for 1000" format will take place on May 25.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the third stage of the exchange of prisoners of war in the "1000 for 1000" format on May 25.
  • The exchange of prisoners of war has already become a tradition in efforts to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
  • The task is to release all Ukrainian citizens held in Russia who have become prisoners of war.

The third exchange of prisoners of war will take place on May 25

The head of state stated this in an evening video address.

Tomorrow is the third stage. We are supposed to release a thousand of our people in these days. But the task is to release absolutely everyone who is currently being held in Russia, and this task is common to our intelligence services, to our diplomats, to our entire state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky emphasized that this task is not easy, but it must be implemented.

The President thanked everyone in the world who helps Ukraine.

And it is really very important for us that our partners - every leader, every state - support us in this difficult work.

Let us remind you that on May 23, 390 prisoners returned to Ukraine as part of the "1000 for 1000" exchange.

On May 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that another 307 Ukrainian soldiers had returned from Russian captivity.

