Zelenskyy approved a new package of sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against 58 Russians and 74 companies from the Russian Federation, Iran, Uzbekistan, and China.

The sanctions include 58 individuals, 67 Russian enterprises, mainly related to the defense-industrial complex, as well as three companies from Iran and Uzbekistan and one from China (Hong Kong).

In particular, the following were sanctioned:

Grant Akopov, head of a group of large-scale production, engineering and consulting structures, in particular, for the technical re-equipment of machine-building enterprises in the Russian Federation and the CIS;

Petro Vashchenko, general director of the Unimatic engineering center, one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of metalworking machines and tools in the Russian Federation;

Yevgeny Duduev, head of the Volga Stanky enterprise;

Vladislav Ivochkin, head of the company "IPK "Finval", which resells the returns to the "Vologda Optical-Mechanical Plant" for the production of "Sosna-U" sights for "Proryv" tanks.

The sanctions also affected: