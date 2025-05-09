Zelenskyy approved a new package of sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists
Zelenskyy approved a new package of sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against 58 Russians and 74 companies from the Russian Federation, Iran, Uzbekistan, and China.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy has imposed a new package of sanctions against Russia, targeting 58 individuals and 74 companies from Russia, Iran, Uzbekistan, and China.
  • The sanctioned entities include individuals like Grant Akopov, Petro Vashchenko, Yevgeny Duduev, and Vladislav Ivochkin, as well as well-known Russian defense industry entities like Arzamas Research and Design Bureau 'Impulse'.
  • The sanctions primarily focus on entities related to the defense-industrial complex, with companies like IPK 'Finval', Fort Production Association, and Samara Metallurgical Plant being affected.

Zelenskyy has imposed a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation

The sanctions include 58 individuals, 67 Russian enterprises, mainly related to the defense-industrial complex, as well as three companies from Iran and Uzbekistan and one from China (Hong Kong).

In particular, the following were sanctioned:

  • Grant Akopov, head of a group of large-scale production, engineering and consulting structures, in particular, for the technical re-equipment of machine-building enterprises in the Russian Federation and the CIS;

  • Petro Vashchenko, general director of the Unimatic engineering center, one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of metalworking machines and tools in the Russian Federation;

  • Yevgeny Duduev, head of the Volga Stanky enterprise;

  • Vladislav Ivochkin, head of the company "IPK "Finval", which resells the returns to the "Vologda Optical-Mechanical Plant" for the production of "Sosna-U" sights for "Proryv" tanks.

The sanctions also affected:

  • Arzamas Research and Design Bureau "Impulse", which works for the Russian defense industry;

  • Fort Production Association;

  • Scientific and Research Institute of Technical Systems "Sinvent";

  • Special Design and Technological Bureau "Omega";

  • Samara Metallurgical Plant;

  • All-Russian Institute of Light Alloy

