Zelenskyy approved three new packages of sanctions against Russia by Ukraine — who is on the lists

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on September 20 on three new packages of sanctions against Russia and Russian proxies that are aiding the war in Ukraine and also destabilizing Moldova.
Points of attention
- Ukraine, under President Zelenskyy, continues to impose sanctions against Russia and its proxies, aligning with the European Union's measures to address the war in Ukraine and the destabilization of Moldova.
- The new sanctions target individuals involved in destabilizing Moldova, propagating pro-Russian narratives in Moldova, and committing human rights violations in occupied Crimea.
- Efforts are underway to counter cryptocurrency schemes used by Russia to bypass sanctions, highlighting a proactive approach to enforcing restrictions.
Zelenskyy approved three new sanctions packages against Russia
Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is awaiting the adoption of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia in the European Union and is synchronizing Ukrainian sanctions with European ones.
Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian proposals for the EU sanctions package have been largely taken into account. Ukraine is now waiting for the sanctions steps against Russia that the US should take.
Meanwhile, three decrees on the application of Ukrainian sanctions have been signed at once — against Russian propagandists, against those who do business in the temporarily occupied territory, and against those who contribute to the destabilization of Moldova. The last step is a demonstration of Ukraine's interest in a stable and successful Moldova.
The texts of decrees on new sanctions have appeared on the president's website. In particular, restrictions have been introduced against:
bloggers Vsevolod Filimonenko and Oleksandr Rogers
former owner of the bankrupt Delta Bank Mykola Lagun
Russian senator Elena Mizulina
First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Kikot
Kremlin historian Alexander Dyukov
In addition, sanctions were imposed on 11 public and political figures in Moldova who promote pro-Russian narratives and justify Russia's aggression.
Another package concerns those involved in human rights violations in occupied Crimea — a total of 66 individuals and 13 legal entities, including representatives of the occupation authorities, "judges" and organizations involved in assisting the Russian army.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-