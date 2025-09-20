Zelenskyy approved three new packages of sanctions against Russia by Ukraine — who is on the lists

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on September 20 on three new packages of sanctions against Russia and Russian proxies that are aiding the war in Ukraine and also destabilizing Moldova.

Zelenskyy approved three new sanctions packages against Russia

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is awaiting the adoption of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia in the European Union and is synchronizing Ukrainian sanctions with European ones.

Russia's energy resources are limited. And also the infrastructure of the shadow fleet: there will be new pressure. Also the cryptocurrency schemes that the Russians use precisely to circumvent sanctions: Europe will counteract. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian proposals for the EU sanctions package have been largely taken into account. Ukraine is now waiting for the sanctions steps against Russia that the US should take.

Meanwhile, three decrees on the application of Ukrainian sanctions have been signed at once — against Russian propagandists, against those who do business in the temporarily occupied territory, and against those who contribute to the destabilization of Moldova. The last step is a demonstration of Ukraine's interest in a stable and successful Moldova.

The texts of decrees on new sanctions have appeared on the president's website. In particular, restrictions have been introduced against:

bloggers Vsevolod Filimonenko and Oleksandr Rogers

former owner of the bankrupt Delta Bank Mykola Lagun

Russian senator Elena Mizulina

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Kikot

Kremlin historian Alexander Dyukov

In addition, sanctions were imposed on 11 public and political figures in Moldova who promote pro-Russian narratives and justify Russia's aggression.

Among them are Vasile Bolya, who popularizes Russian foreign policy in the media, as well as Dmitry Konstantinov, who heads the People's Assembly of Gagauzia. Share

Another package concerns those involved in human rights violations in occupied Crimea — a total of 66 individuals and 13 legal entities, including representatives of the occupation authorities, "judges" and organizations involved in assisting the Russian army.