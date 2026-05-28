Zelenskyy arrived in Sweden — first details of the visit
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Ukraine
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Zelenskyy arrived in Sweden — first details of the visit

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Sweden on the morning of May 28. The key topics of the visit will be a large defense package for Ukraine and a decision regarding Gripen fighters.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy's visit to Sweden centers around discussions on a large defense package for Ukraine and the decision on Gripen fighters.
  • The purchase of 150 Swedish Gripen combat aircraft is set to significantly enhance Ukraine's combat capabilities.

Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to Sweden

The head of state announced this on Facebook.

Today on a working visit to Sweden. We are preparing a large defense package for Ukraine and a strong step towards Gripen fighters, which will definitely make our combat aviation more effective. Today, meetings are planned with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and representatives of the Swedish defense industry will also be present in the format of delegations.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He noted that meetings with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson are planned as part of the visit, and representatives of the Swedish defense industry will also be present in the format of delegations.

The President also expressed gratitude to the people and government of Sweden, and personally to Ulf Kristersson, for their support for Ukraine, their principled position, and their willingness to work together to bring a just peace closer with real steps.

We continue and expand our cooperation.

In February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had agreements with international partners to supply 150 Swedish Gripen combat aircraft.

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