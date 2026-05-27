Russia is preparing additional mobilization due to losses of its contingent in Ukraine's TOT — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Russia is preparing additional mobilization due to losses of its contingent in Ukraine's TOT — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has information about the preparation of additional mobilization in the Russian Federation: the Russian leadership has set the task of increasing the occupation contingent by tens of thousands.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reveals information about Russia's plan to conduct additional mobilization in response to high losses in the occupied territory of Ukraine.
  • The increase in the occupation contingent by tens of thousands indicates the escalating danger for Ukraine, as confirmed by the Russian authorities' actions.

Zelenskyy warns of new mobilization in Russia

The head of state announced this following a meeting on defense with the participation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and the Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov.

We are also receiving more and more internal Russian information about the preparation of additional mobilization in the aggressor country. First of all, this is aimed at compensating for the particularly high losses of the Russian army in the occupied territory of Ukraine. The political leadership of Russia has set the task of increasing the occupation contingent. This means at least tens of thousands more.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He noted that he also has information regarding a further increase in mobilization. According to the President, it is for this purpose that the Russian authorities have intensified the issuance of so-called mobilization orders.

We consider these Russian steps as confirmation that Moscow is not preparing for real diplomacy, and we will share the data we have with our partners. Russia must end its war, and the world has leverage. We are working at all levels to protect Ukraine and push Russia towards diplomacy.

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