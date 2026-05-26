"Fate is being decided." Zelenskyy held a meeting with Tikhanovskaya
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Politics
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"Fate is being decided." Zelenskyy held a meeting with Tikhanovskaya

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky strengthens relations with Tikhanovskaya
Читати українською

On May 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was holding talks with the leader of the Belarusian democratic government-in-exile, Svitlana Tikhanovskaya. The meeting comes amid Russia's increasingly active attempts to drag Belarus into a war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The meeting underscores the significance of diplomatic efforts and international support in maintaining independence and sovereignty for Ukraine and Belarus.
  • Zelenskyy's discussions with Tikhanovskaya reflect a shared commitment to countering Russian aggression and securing the fate of both nations amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.

Zelensky strengthens relations with Tikhanovskaya

The Ukrainian leader draws attention to the fact that a summit is taking place in Kyiv on May 26, bringing together 24 states, primarily European countries.

It was joined by Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, and Belarus.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine supports the desire of the people of Belarus to get rid of Russian interference.

We know that Russia is now trying to draw Belarus even further into this war against Ukraine. And we appreciate every manifestation of support from Belarusians for a free Ukraine and know that there will be a day when our states will once again have good neighborly relations based on the real independence of both Ukraine and Belarus from Moscow.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, this topic was at the center of his negotiations with Svitlana Tikhanovskaya and her team.

Against this background, Zelensky once again reminded Belarusians and the world that Ukraine has never been a threat to Belarus.

And we are grateful to those Belarusians who are with Ukraine now, when the fate of both our independence and the independence of every nation bordering Russia is being decided," the president added.

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