Zelenskyy appealed to Trump and Congress amid Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a letter to his American counterpart Donald Trump warning of a critical shortage of air defense equipment.

Zelenskyy appealed to the US due to a critical shortage of air defense equipment

This was reported to journalists by Dmytro Lytvyn, advisor to the President of Ukraine.

According to him, there are two addressees — Donald Trump and Congress.

Zelensky's address came against the backdrop of intensifying Russian massive attacks on Ukraine and the Kremlin's public threats of new strikes on Kyiv.

When it comes to missile defense, we rely on our friends. When it comes to ballistic missile defense, we rely almost exclusively on the United States. Share

The Ukrainian leader stressed that the current pace of deliveries under the PURL program no longer reflects the reality of the threat the country faces. He asked for help in protecting Ukraine's airspace from Russian missiles.