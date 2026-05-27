Zelenskyy appealed to Trump and Congress amid Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine
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Ukraine
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Zelenskyy appealed to Trump and Congress amid Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  The Kyiv Independent

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a letter to his American counterpart Donald Trump warning of a critical shortage of air defense equipment.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy sends a letter to US President Trump warning of a critical shortage of air defense equipment amidst Russia's attacks on Ukraine.
  • The appeal highlights the intensifying Russian massive attacks on Ukraine and the need for help in defending the country's airspace.

Zelenskyy appealed to the US due to a critical shortage of air defense equipment

This was reported to journalists by Dmytro Lytvyn, advisor to the President of Ukraine.

According to him, there are two addressees — Donald Trump and Congress.

Zelensky's address came against the backdrop of intensifying Russian massive attacks on Ukraine and the Kremlin's public threats of new strikes on Kyiv.

When it comes to missile defense, we rely on our friends. When it comes to ballistic missile defense, we rely almost exclusively on the United States.

The Ukrainian leader stressed that the current pace of deliveries under the PURL program no longer reflects the reality of the threat the country faces. He asked for help in protecting Ukraine's airspace from Russian missiles.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I respectfully ask the President and the U.S. Congress to continue to engage in this process. And to help us secure this vital defense against Russian terror — Patriot PAC-3 missiles and additional systems — to stop Russian ballistic missiles and other missile attacks by the Russian Federation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

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