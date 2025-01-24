Zelenskyy called on the West to stop Russia's drone terror against Ukrainians

Today's "Shaheed" strikes on houses in Brovary and Glevas are drones that are already manufactured in Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to the West to block Russia's access to foreign UAV components.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls on the West to block Russia's access to foreign drone components to stop the ongoing drone terror against Ukrainians.
- Coordinated international efforts and pressure on Russia are crucial for achieving peace, according to Zelenskyy.
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of cooperation with America and other partners for ensuring energy security in the region.
- Russia's self-made 'shaheeds' rely on foreign components, highlighting the significance of cutting off all supplies for stopping the terror.
- Zelenskyy underlines the need to work with international partners to secure strong positions for Ukraine and Europe amidst the ongoing conflict.
Russia launches self-made shaheeds in Ukraine — Zelenskyy
Zelensky noted that all supplies of any components for terror to Russia must be blocked in order to stop this terror.
And this applies not only to the protection of life in Ukraine. Now the Russian "shaheeds" are hitting the homes of our people, our infrastructure, but at any moment the Russians can transfer terror to any other country — wherever they are ordered.
Zelenskyy named the key to peace
It is Russia that is trying to drag out the aggression and occupation. Of course, energy resources, and specifically oil, are one of the most important keys to peace, to real security.
Zelensky added that Europe needs to work more with America and other partners in the world, rather than with Russia, regarding energy resources.
We are preparing our diplomacy, our international communication, to guarantee strong positions not only for Ukraine, but also for our entire Europe.
