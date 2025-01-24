Zelenskyy called on the West to stop Russia's drone terror against Ukrainians

Today's "Shaheed" strikes on houses in Brovary and Glevas are drones that are already manufactured in Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to the West to block Russia's access to foreign UAV components.

Russia launches self-made shaheeds in Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Initially, Iran transferred ready-made "shaheeds" to Russia, then their own production was mastered in Tatarstan, one of the national territories that Moscow still controls. Share

And although these “shaheeds” are actually Russian, they still couldn’t have been made there without foreign supplies. Each such “shaheed,” like every Russian missile, is made on the basis of foreign components — critical components without which Russian terror would be impossible. Thirty-one “shaheeds” last night are approximately 2,635 components from other countries: microcircuits, switches, transceivers. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that all supplies of any components for terror to Russia must be blocked in order to stop this terror.

And this applies not only to the protection of life in Ukraine. Now the Russian "shaheeds" are hitting the homes of our people, our infrastructure, but at any moment the Russians can transfer terror to any other country — wherever they are ordered.

Zelenskyy named the key to peace

We are coordinating our international work, today there were relevant meetings, and primarily regarding the United States of America and our European partners. Peace through strength is possible, we are absolutely sure of this. The main thing is not to slow down and to put pressure. To put pressure on Russia, on the only subject that wants this war, that is guilty of this war. Share

It is Russia that is trying to drag out the aggression and occupation. Of course, energy resources, and specifically oil, are one of the most important keys to peace, to real security.

Zelensky added that Europe needs to work more with America and other partners in the world, rather than with Russia, regarding energy resources.