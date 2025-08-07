Zelenskyy called the number of daily bombings of Ukraine by Russia shocking

The Russians drop about 200 guided bombs against Ukrainian communities and positions every day.
Russia drops 200 bombs on Ukraine every day
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelensky noted that in just one day yesterday, August 6, Russians killed four people and wounded eight in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The President added that Ukraine has been defending itself for the 1,261st day, preserving its independence, and consistently striking back at Russia in response to its terror and war.
Russian logistics, Russian oil refining, military economy — all of this quite rightly receives responses from Ukrainians, from Ukraine. And I thank each of our soldiers for their accuracy. Together we defend ourselves. Together we pressure Russia to stop the aggression. Glory to Ukraine.
