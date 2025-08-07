Zelenskyy called the number of daily bombings of Ukraine by Russia shocking
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine
The Russians drop about 200 guided bombs against Ukrainian communities and positions every day.

Points of attention

  • Russia drops about 200 aerial bombs on the territory of Ukraine every day, leaving people helpless in the face of terror.
  • Ukraine has been defending its independence for over 1,261 days and reliably responding to Russia's aggression.
  • Even in conditions of severe pressure and threat, Ukrainian communities are not left without support and assistance.

Russia drops 200 bombs on Ukraine every day

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In fact, every day there are strikes by Russian drones and air bombs. Every day there are about 200 guided air bombs against our communities, against our positions. No country in the world could cope with such terror alone, and it is important that Ukraine is being helped. It is also important that no Ukrainian community is left alone with its problems - it always receives help, always receives the necessary solutions. In Ukraine, we are all shoulder to shoulder to protect our people, our state.

Zelensky noted that in just one day yesterday, August 6, Russians killed four people and wounded eight in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Today is the Day of Mourning for the Dead in Nikopol. Three people were killed there in an absolutely vile manner. Rescuer, employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Danylo Khyzhnyak is a young guy, 23 years old, saving people was his job. And this is a target for Russia. Also killed were Yuriy Krutin, 62 years old, Natalia Shushvar, 49 years old, ordinary people, ordinary residents of Nikopol. My condolences to their family and friends.

The President added that Ukraine has been defending itself for the 1,261st day, preserving its independence, and consistently striking back at Russia in response to its terror and war.

Russian logistics, Russian oil refining, military economy — all of this quite rightly receives responses from Ukrainians, from Ukraine. And I thank each of our soldiers for their accuracy. Together we defend ourselves. Together we pressure Russia to stop the aggression. Glory to Ukraine.

