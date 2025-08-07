Russia launched 112 drones over Ukraine at night — how the air defense worked
Russia launched 112 drones over Ukraine at night — how the air defense worked

On the night of August 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones. The air force destroyed most of the enemy targets, but more than 20 hits were recorded.

  • Russia launched 112 drones in an attack on Ukraine, but the air defense successfully neutralized 89 enemy drones.
  • Multiple hits were recorded in 11 locations, with drone debris found at 3 sites, showcasing the intensity of the aerial assault.

Air defense neutralized 89 enemy drones

According to the military, starting on the evening of June 6, the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

The launches were carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation (Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk) and temporarily occupied Crimea (Chauda, Gvardiyske).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and anti-drone systems were involved in repelling the air strike.

According to preliminary data as of 09:00, air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 89 enemy drones, including Shahed, in the northern, eastern, and central regions of the country.

23 UAVs were hit at 11 locations, as well as downed aircraft (fragments) falling at 3 locations.

