Russia attacked Ukraine with over 160 UAVs at night — how many did air defense neutralize

On the night of August 4 (from 7:30 p.m. on August 3), the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 162 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Orel - Russian Federation, Gvardiyske - TOT Crimea, as well as with the Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile.

How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of August 4

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 161 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

PVO report

1 UAV was hit, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 9 locations in the Odessa and Kyiv regions.