Russia attacked Ukraine with over 160 UAVs at night — how many did air defense neutralize
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 160 UAVs at night — how many did air defense neutralize

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
Читати українською

On the night of August 4 (from 7:30 p.m. on August 3), the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 162 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Orel - Russian Federation, Gvardiyske - TOT Crimea, as well as with the Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense effectively neutralized 161 out of 162 Russian UAVs that were launched in the attack on Ukraine.
  • The successful defense against the Russian attack showcases the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense systems and units.
  • The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, demonstrating a coordinated effort by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of August 4

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 161 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

PVO report

1 UAV was hit, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 9 locations in the Odessa and Kyiv regions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense destroyed over 6,200 Russian air targets over Ukraine in July
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Reveal Details of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on August 1-2 - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones — how its air defenses worked
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?