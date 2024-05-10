Zelenskyy calls for speeding up military aid to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that not all of Ukraine's Western partners adhere to the deadlines for the supply of weapons and called for the situation to be improuved.

Zelenskyy calls on partners to accelerate the delivery of weapons to Ukraine

During a press conference with the President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova, Zelenskyy emphasised that the delivery of weapons must be accelerated.

The head of state noted that he discussed with the president of Slovakia the situation at the front in Ukraine and the new large-scale offensive of the occupation army of Russia in the Donetsk region and Kharkiv region.

Currently, not all of our partners promptly fulfill agreements. We need the maximum concentration of our friends, friends of Ukraine, in order to speed up the supply, Zelenskyy said.

What do Ukrainian military officials say about the situation at the front

According to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pavlyuk in an interview with journalists of The Economist publication, a critical phase in the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by Russia may come within the next two months.

Pavlyuk emphasised that currently the Russian occupiers are sending all combat equipment to the front.

Russia knows that if we get enough weapons within a month or two, the situation can turn against them, Pavlyuk explained.

Pavlyuk also added that the Ground Forces are currently preparing new units in preparation for a large-scale offensive by the occupation army of Russia.

In particular, part of these units will be used for the defence of Kyiv.

It is noted that we are talking about the training of 10 brigades.

Pavlyuk emphasised that the problem at the moment is the availability of equipment, not personnel.

He said that in two and a half years the Russians are still aimed at seizing Kyiv.