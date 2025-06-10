Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted that some of Kyiv's partners are demanding the mobilization of 18-year-old Ukrainians and only after that promise to impose stronger sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky does not agree to the demand to mobilize youth

Regarding sanctions, Western partners list the reasons why they did not make a decision, because Ukraine did not mobilize persons over the age of 18. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, it makes no sense to mobilize men from the age of 18.

And the recent special operation "Website" confirms the fact that the main thing is not the number of people, but weapons and technology.

And also money and pressure. And the sanctions would be aimed precisely at the money with which the Russians finance the war, — emphasized Volodymyr Zelensky. Share

The Ukrainian leader also added that to send a message to allies, he gave the opportunity to serve under a contract for 18-24 year olds.

That's what we've given them now, in accordance with our legislation. Only in the meantime, thousands of people are fighting at the front without appropriate weapons. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has the ability to mobilize 27 thousand people per month, and the Russians — 40-50 thousand, because their losses are greater.