Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted that some of Kyiv's partners are demanding the mobilization of 18-year-old Ukrainians and only after that promise to impose stronger sanctions against Russia.
Points of attention
- Despite facing demands for youth mobilization, Zelenskyy offers the option for 18-24 year olds to serve under contract, showcasing a balanced response to allies.
- With insights on Ukraine's mobilization capabilities compared to Russia's, Zelenskyy asserts the country's resilience and experience in navigating challenges posed by Putin.
Zelensky does not agree to the demand to mobilize youth
According to the head of state, it makes no sense to mobilize men from the age of 18.
And the recent special operation "Website" confirms the fact that the main thing is not the number of people, but weapons and technology.
The Ukrainian leader also added that to send a message to allies, he gave the opportunity to serve under a contract for 18-24 year olds.
The Head of State also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has the ability to mobilize 27 thousand people per month, and the Russians — 40-50 thousand, because their losses are greater.
