Zelenskyy claims blackmail by some of Ukraine's allies
Zelenskyy claims blackmail by some of Ukraine's allies

Zelensky does not agree to the demand to mobilize youth
Source:  online.ua

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted that some of Kyiv's partners are demanding the mobilization of 18-year-old Ukrainians and only after that promise to impose stronger sanctions against Russia.

  • Despite facing demands for youth mobilization, Zelenskyy offers the option for 18-24 year olds to serve under contract, showcasing a balanced response to allies.
  • With insights on Ukraine's mobilization capabilities compared to Russia's, Zelenskyy asserts the country's resilience and experience in navigating challenges posed by Putin.

Zelensky does not agree to the demand to mobilize youth

Regarding sanctions, Western partners list the reasons why they did not make a decision, because Ukraine did not mobilize persons over the age of 18.

According to the head of state, it makes no sense to mobilize men from the age of 18.

And the recent special operation "Website" confirms the fact that the main thing is not the number of people, but weapons and technology.

And also money and pressure. And the sanctions would be aimed precisely at the money with which the Russians finance the war, — emphasized Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader also added that to send a message to allies, he gave the opportunity to serve under a contract for 18-24 year olds.

That's what we've given them now, in accordance with our legislation. Only in the meantime, thousands of people are fighting at the front without appropriate weapons.

The Head of State also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has the ability to mobilize 27 thousand people per month, and the Russians — 40-50 thousand, because their losses are greater.

We have mobilization possible because of martial law. No one else has the experience to stop Putin. We stopped him.

