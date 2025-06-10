According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he and his team decided to make the story of the exposed Hungarian agent in Transcarpathia public to make it clear that he possesses this information.

Zelensky explained his decision

As the head of state noted, he could not ignore the fact that Hungary had tried to interfere in Ukraine's internal affairs many times in various ways.

We stopped the illegal distribution of passports in Transcarpathia even before the war. We solved most of these issues quietly, among ourselves… Why did we make this situation public? We have additional photos and videos of various meetings organized by the Hungarian military intelligence KNBSZ — and we will also make them public if necessary. I don’t want to scare anyone, but we really see everything. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He noted that the exposed spy network had been actively operating for the past 4 years.

Zelensky also wondered why Hungarian intelligence needed to know about the location of Ukraine's air defenses, military units, and the mood of the local population towards potential Hungarian "peacekeepers."