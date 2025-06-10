According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he and his team decided to make the story of the exposed Hungarian agent in Transcarpathia public to make it clear that he possesses this information.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy expressed concerns over Hungary's activities and questioned the need for collecting data related to Ukraine's security.
- The President of Ukraine affirmed that he possesses evidence of Hungarian military intelligence activities and is prepared to make it public if required.
Zelensky explained his decision
As the head of state noted, he could not ignore the fact that Hungary had tried to interfere in Ukraine's internal affairs many times in various ways.
He noted that the exposed spy network had been actively operating for the past 4 years.
Zelensky also wondered why Hungarian intelligence needed to know about the location of Ukraine's air defenses, military units, and the mood of the local population towards potential Hungarian "peacekeepers."
More on the topic
