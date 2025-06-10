Hungarian agents in Transcarpathia — how Zelenskyy reacted
Category
Politics
Publication date

Hungarian agents in Transcarpathia — how Zelenskyy reacted

Zelensky explained his decision
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he and his team decided to make the story of the exposed Hungarian agent in Transcarpathia public to make it clear that he possesses this information.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy expressed concerns over Hungary's activities and questioned the need for collecting data related to Ukraine's security.
  • The President of Ukraine affirmed that he possesses evidence of Hungarian military intelligence activities and is prepared to make it public if required.

Zelensky explained his decision

As the head of state noted, he could not ignore the fact that Hungary had tried to interfere in Ukraine's internal affairs many times in various ways.

We stopped the illegal distribution of passports in Transcarpathia even before the war. We solved most of these issues quietly, among ourselves… Why did we make this situation public? We have additional photos and videos of various meetings organized by the Hungarian military intelligence KNBSZ — and we will also make them public if necessary. I don’t want to scare anyone, but we really see everything.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He noted that the exposed spy network had been actively operating for the past 4 years.

Zelensky also wondered why Hungarian intelligence needed to know about the location of Ukraine's air defenses, military units, and the mood of the local population towards potential Hungarian "peacekeepers."

I asked NATO officials if they asked Hungary to collect such data. They say no. I am the president of a warring country. How would you react if you were me? Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the media.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Dangerous country." Orban publicly slandered Ukrainians
Orban does not hide his hatred for Ukrainians
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban made a new cynical statement about Russia's war against Ukraine
Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I did not allow this." Zelensky publicly addressed Orban
Zelensky is outraged by Orban's actions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?