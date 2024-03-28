Zelenskyy explains appointment of combat general as foreign spy chief

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. Military general Oleh Ivashchenko was appointed to this position.

Zelenskyy announced the main tasks of the new foreign spy chief

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, noted that in the conditions of war, the main goal of Ukraine is to destroy the occupiers, as well as to strengthen ties with the world, in particular, not only with partners in Europe and North America. According to the president, Ukraine's global presence should become global.

Zelenskyy also named the tasks for the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service:

the first, according to the president, is the presence of Ukrainian intelligence wherever the interests of the state are represented;

the second — presence in countries where there is influence of the Putin system;

the third — expansion of the presence in those countries where the competition of vital global forces takes place;

the fourth — focusing attention on documenting materials;

The fifth is the non-public activity of foreign intelligence, especially, according to the president, which concerns the agent network.

For his part, the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine thanked him for the trust.

As a military man, I am aware of the entire level of responsibility to the President, the state and the Ukrainian people. The tasks defined by you are a priority for the Service, for intelligence activities. I believe in the staff of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko said.

What is known about Oleh Ivashchenko

Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko previously held the position of First Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Deputy Chief of AFU General Staff.

On March 31, 2022, Oleh Ivashchenko was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky III degree.

Oleg Ivashchenko (photo — president.gov.ua)