Zelenskyy hinted at the possibility of presidential elections in Ukraine — will he run
Zelenskyy
Source:  Axios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his main goal is to end the war against Russia. Therefore, he is ready to leave office after peace is established.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his willingness to leave office after ending the war against Russia.
  • Zelenskyy hinted at the possibility of holding presidential elections in Ukraine after achieving peace and stated that he does not plan to run for president again.

Zelenskyy is not going to run for President of Ukraine again

He stated this in an interview with the Axios Show.

The President of Ukraine added that he would ask parliament to organize elections if a ceasefire is achieved.

My goal is to end the war, not to continue running for office.

On September 23, on the high-level sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelensky met with Trump. He said he had discussed with the American leader the possibility of using the ceasefire period to signal to parliament to hold elections.

Zelenskyy also stressed that security concerns and the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine make it difficult to hold the vote, but he believes that the elections are possible.

The president acknowledges that people can "expect a leader with a new mandate to make the decisions necessary for long-term peace."

Earlier, in an interview with Fow News, Zelenskyy clarified that elections in Ukraine are possible only with cooperation and support from Kyiv's partners and if there are security guarantees, without going into details.

Zelenskyy

