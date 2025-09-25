Zelenskyy hinted at the possibility of presidential elections in Ukraine — will he run

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his main goal is to end the war against Russia. Therefore, he is ready to leave office after peace is established.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his willingness to leave office after ending the war against Russia.
- Zelenskyy hinted at the possibility of holding presidential elections in Ukraine after achieving peace and stated that he does not plan to run for president again.
Zelenskyy is not going to run for President of Ukraine again
He stated this in an interview with the Axios Show.
The President of Ukraine added that he would ask parliament to organize elections if a ceasefire is achieved.
On September 23, on the high-level sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelensky met with Trump. He said he had discussed with the American leader the possibility of using the ceasefire period to signal to parliament to hold elections.
The president acknowledges that people can "expect a leader with a new mandate to make the decisions necessary for long-term peace."
Earlier, in an interview with Fow News, Zelenskyy clarified that elections in Ukraine are possible only with cooperation and support from Kyiv's partners and if there are security guarantees, without going into details.
