"There are no guarantees of Ukraine's security, except for friends and weapons" — Zelenskyy spoke at the UN General Assembly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that only strong friends and weapons can stop the aggressor.

Zelenskyy spoke at the UN General Assembly debate

Zelenskyy noted that only friends and weapons can provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

Today, no one but ourselves can guarantee security. Only strong alliances, only strong partners, and only our own weapons. If a nation wants peace, it must take care of its weapons. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that currently neither international law nor cooperation, but weapons, decide who survives. He added that international law does not work at all if "there are no strong friends willing to stand up for you, and even that does not work without weapons."

There are no guarantees of security except for friends and weapons. No Ukrainian chose such a reality.

Ukrainians are peaceful people, but they want to live. To live freely, in their own independent country. But during the bloodshed, no international institution is able to stop it.

Zelenskyy will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and members of the US Senate and House of Representatives.