"There are no guarantees of Ukraine's security, except for friends and weapons" — Zelenskyy spoke at the UN General Assembly
Ukraine
"There are no guarantees of Ukraine's security, except for friends and weapons" — Zelenskyy spoke at the UN General Assembly

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that only strong friends and weapons can stop the aggressor.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlights the importance of strong alliances and national weapons for safeguarding Ukraine's security in the face of aggression.
  • The President underscores that international law without the support of strong allies and adequate weapons is ineffective in ensuring national security.
  • Zelenskyy emphasizes that the current reality necessitates a focus on security guarantees through alliances and having strong defensive capabilities.

Zelenskyy spoke at the UN General Assembly debate

Zelenskyy noted that only friends and weapons can provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

Today, no one but ourselves can guarantee security. Only strong alliances, only strong partners, and only our own weapons. If a nation wants peace, it must take care of its weapons.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that currently neither international law nor cooperation, but weapons, decide who survives. He added that international law does not work at all if "there are no strong friends willing to stand up for you, and even that does not work without weapons."

There are no guarantees of security except for friends and weapons. No Ukrainian chose such a reality.

Ukrainians are peaceful people, but they want to live. To live freely, in their own independent country. But during the bloodshed, no international institution is able to stop it.

Zelenskyy will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and members of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

The President of Ukraine will also meet with representatives of US Jewish organizations, the leadership of leading American companies, and the Ukrainian community in the United States.

Politics
