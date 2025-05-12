Zelenskyy invited the Pope to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first talks with newly elected Pope Leo XIV on May 12. Among the issues raised was Russia's illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

Zelenskyy spoke with the Pope: what they talked about

As Zelenskyy noted, the conversation with the newly elected Pope was warm and substantive. He thanked him for his support for Ukraine and his call for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, as well as the release of prisoners.

In addition, the president and Leo XIV talked about the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by the Russian Federation. Kyiv, as Zelenskyy noted, is counting on the Vatican's assistance in returning them home.

In particular, Zelenskyy informed the Pope that a complete, unconditional ceasefire should begin today for at least 30 days. He also confirmed Kyiv's readiness for further negotiations in any format, as it wants to end the war and is counting on Russia's mirror behavior.

He invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers, to all our people. They agreed to maintain contact and plan a personal meeting in the near future. Share

Recall that on May 7, the cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church began a conclave to elect a new Pope. The first attempt was unsuccessful, but the next evening white smoke appeared over the Sistine Chapel.