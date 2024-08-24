During a press conference with President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the Ukrainian military is conducting a complex offensive operation in the Kursk region, but is achieving its goals.

Zelenskyi on the objectives of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

The operation is complicated. The important thing is that she follows our plan. There are important results of this operation. I can't talk about everything, - said the head of state.

The President emphasized that the successful military operations in Kursk region allowed Ukraine to replenish the exchange fund.

First of all - the exchange fund, it is replenished, this is a positive thing. The second is stopping the Russian operation in the north, a preventive strike. Our operation fulfilled this task, Zelensky emphasized.

The Ukrainian leader also emphasized that the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna foiled the plans of the Russian invaders to invade the territory of the Sumy region.

We prevented the encirclement of part of the Sumy region and the desire to occupy Sumy. Someone said that we play it as a dialogue card. We are not playing any cards, - emphasized the president.

Zelenskyi also noted that all goals set by Ukraine will be achieved.

As for all the objectives of the operation, I believe that they will all be achieved. There are more of them than I publicly named, - added the head of state.

Putin ordered the bombing of Russian settlements in Kurshchyna

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is completely indifferent to the fate of Russians in Kurshchyna and ordered the bombing of populated areas in the region.

How does it affect the reduction of Russian troops in Ukraine, that Putin will transfer troops to the Kursk region. I think this is an important takeaway. I told my colleagues about it today, - the president noted.

According to him, one of the goals of the ZSU operation in Kurshchyna is to show Russians and the whole world who Putin really is.

To those states that have not yet understood why he came to the territory of our state. To show their societies what is more expensive for them - the occupation of the territories of Ukraine or the protection of their population. And I am glad that what we told our partners, we showed in practice, - Zelensky emphasized.

He also noted that right now Putin is thinking about how to keep the territories of Ukraine captured by him, and not about what will happen to his own citizens in the Kursk region.