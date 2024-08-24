During a press conference with President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the Ukrainian military is conducting a complex offensive operation in the Kursk region, but is achieving its goals.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy reveals the objectives and accomplishments of the Ukrainian military's offensive operation in the Kursk region.
- The operation aims to prevent Russian invasions in northern regions and protect territories like Sumy from occupation.
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of showcasing Putin's true intentions through the operation and highlighting the need to protect populations.
- The ongoing offensive operation in Kurshchyna seeks to demonstrate the superiority of peaceful initiatives over military actions.
- The Ukrainian military's efforts in the Kursk region aim to replenish resources, thwart Russian operations, and reveal Putin's disregard for his own people's well-being.
Zelenskyi on the objectives of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna
The President emphasized that the successful military operations in Kursk region allowed Ukraine to replenish the exchange fund.
The Ukrainian leader also emphasized that the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna foiled the plans of the Russian invaders to invade the territory of the Sumy region.
Zelenskyi also noted that all goals set by Ukraine will be achieved.
Putin ordered the bombing of Russian settlements in Kurshchyna
Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is completely indifferent to the fate of Russians in Kurshchyna and ordered the bombing of populated areas in the region.
According to him, one of the goals of the ZSU operation in Kurshchyna is to show Russians and the whole world who Putin really is.
He also noted that right now Putin is thinking about how to keep the territories of Ukraine captured by him, and not about what will happen to his own citizens in the Kursk region.
