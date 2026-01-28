Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with the US on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine
Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with the US on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian negotiating team have identified things that need to be worked out more deeply in the agreement with the US.

On January 28, Zelenskyy said that he, the negotiating team, and Ukrainian officials had identified things that needed to be worked out more deeply in an agreement with the United States on post-war reconstruction.

Work with the American side is going on actively, and the Ukrainian side is being as efficient as possible. I thank the representatives of the President of the United States for their constructive approach in the negotiations. We must reach a result as soon as possible.

On January 26, Zelenskyy announced that another meeting of the negotiating teams of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is being prepared this week — tentatively scheduled for February 1.

