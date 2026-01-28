Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with the US on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian negotiating team have identified things that need to be worked out more deeply in the agreement with the US.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian negotiating team are working on ironing out details in the agreement with the US for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.
- The agreement with the US requires in-depth discussions and active collaboration from both sides.
- Zelenskyy expresses gratitude for the constructive approach of the US representatives in the negotiations.
On January 28, Zelenskyy said that he, the negotiating team, and Ukrainian officials had identified things that needed to be worked out more deeply in an agreement with the United States on post-war reconstruction.
On January 26, Zelenskyy announced that another meeting of the negotiating teams of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is being prepared this week — tentatively scheduled for February 1.
