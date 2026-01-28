Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with the US on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian negotiating team have identified things that need to be worked out more deeply in the agreement with the US.

We are working out the details of an agreement with the US on the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine — Zelenskyy

On January 28, Zelenskyy said that he, the negotiating team, and Ukrainian officials had identified things that needed to be worked out more deeply in an agreement with the United States on post-war reconstruction.

Work with the American side is going on actively, and the Ukrainian side is being as efficient as possible. I thank the representatives of the President of the United States for their constructive approach in the negotiations. We must reach a result as soon as possible. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

On January 26, Zelenskyy announced that another meeting of the negotiating teams of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is being prepared this week — tentatively scheduled for February 1.