Zelenskyy set a year for Ukraine's accession to the EU
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Читати українською

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine's accession to the European Union should take place as early as 2027.

Points of attention

  • The energy situation in Ukraine, particularly concerning Russian aggression targeting the energy sector, remains a significant focus, with support from allies crucial for ensuring stability and resilience.
  • The proposed EU accession date of 2027 underscores Ukraine's commitment to closer integration with Europe and its strategic importance in fostering a stronger, united Europe.

He announced this during a conversation with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's accession to the European Union is one of the key security guarantees not only for our country, but also for all of Europe.

After all, the joint strength of Europe is possible, in particular, thanks to Ukrainian security, technological, and economic contributions. That is why we are talking about a specific date — 2027 — and we are counting on the support of our partners for our position.

According to the head of state, the energy situation in Ukraine was also in the focus of attention of the parties.

Zelensky drew attention to the fact that Russia strikes the energy sector every day to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heat.

It is very important that partners respond to this. Therefore, we greatly appreciate that last week Austria allocated funds to support our energy sector. Thank you! We also discussed other ways to support our energy system, — the president noted.

