Zelenskyy set a year for Ukraine's accession to the EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine's accession to the European Union should take place as early as 2027.
Zelensky wants to see Ukraine in the EU as early as 2027
He announced this during a conversation with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's accession to the European Union is one of the key security guarantees not only for our country, but also for all of Europe.
According to the head of state, the energy situation in Ukraine was also in the focus of attention of the parties.
Zelensky drew attention to the fact that Russia strikes the energy sector every day to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heat.
