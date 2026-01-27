Holocaust Remembrance Day. Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians and the world
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Holocaust Remembrance Day. Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians and the world

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Holocaust Remembrance Day. Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians and the world
Читати українською

On January 27, 1945, the last prisoners of Auschwitz, one of the most terrible Nazi concentration camps, were liberated. That is why today, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called on the Ukrainian people and the entire world to unite so that evil cannot take revenge.

Points of attention

  • The President stresses the importance of resisting hatred and spreading peace, emphasizing that only through unity can we prevent large-scale disasters.
  • On this day of remembrance, it is essential to reflect on past indifference and unite to ensure that the tragedy of the Holocaust is never repeated, with a collective dedication to peace and justice.

Zelensky honored the memory of the victims of the Holocaust

According to the Ukrainian leader, when hatred against one people does not stop, others cannot remain indifferent and stand aside.

Today the world remembers the victims of the Holocaust - millions of innocent children, women and men killed. Millions of Jews killed by the Nazis. Unfortunately, the indifference of others contributed to this catastrophe in many ways. But still the world united to defeat the Nazis and win victory over this evil.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state called on allies and all democratic countries to resist terror and crimes against humanity.

Zelensky is convinced that only unity can save from large-scale disasters.

Everyone in the world who truly values peace and quiet must value them not only for themselves, must do everything possible so that hatred never wins again, so that everyone who spreads it always knows that they will inevitably lose. Eternal memory to all victims of the Holocaust!

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He'll try to outdo him." Trump issues new challenge to Putin
"He'll try to outdo him." Trump issues new challenge to Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rescuers found a dead man under the rubble in Odessa
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Russian attack on Odessa — first victim known
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Four police officers died while arresting a murderer in Cherkasy region
National Police of Ukraine
Killer shot police officers in Cherkasy region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?