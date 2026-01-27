Holocaust Remembrance Day. Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians and the world

On January 27, 1945, the last prisoners of Auschwitz, one of the most terrible Nazi concentration camps, were liberated. That is why today, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called on the Ukrainian people and the entire world to unite so that evil cannot take revenge.
- The President stresses the importance of resisting hatred and spreading peace, emphasizing that only through unity can we prevent large-scale disasters.
- On this day of remembrance, it is essential to reflect on past indifference and unite to ensure that the tragedy of the Holocaust is never repeated, with a collective dedication to peace and justice.
Zelensky honored the memory of the victims of the Holocaust
According to the Ukrainian leader, when hatred against one people does not stop, others cannot remain indifferent and stand aside.
Against this background, the head of state called on allies and all democratic countries to resist terror and crimes against humanity.
Zelensky is convinced that only unity can save from large-scale disasters.
