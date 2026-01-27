Holocaust Remembrance Day. Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians and the world

On January 27, 1945, the last prisoners of Auschwitz, one of the most terrible Nazi concentration camps, were liberated. That is why today, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called on the Ukrainian people and the entire world to unite so that evil cannot take revenge.

Zelensky honored the memory of the victims of the Holocaust

According to the Ukrainian leader, when hatred against one people does not stop, others cannot remain indifferent and stand aside.

Today the world remembers the victims of the Holocaust - millions of innocent children, women and men killed. Millions of Jews killed by the Nazis. Unfortunately, the indifference of others contributed to this catastrophe in many ways. But still the world united to defeat the Nazis and win victory over this evil. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state called on allies and all democratic countries to resist terror and crimes against humanity.

Zelensky is convinced that only unity can save from large-scale disasters.