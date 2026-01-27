Four police officers died while arresting a murderer in Cherkasy region

In Cherkasy region, during the detention of a suspect wanted for murder, he opened fire on law enforcement officers. As a result of the shooting, 4 police officers were fatally wounded.

Killer shot police officers in Cherkasy region

The tragic news was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivsky.

Words cannot describe the pain of this loss… Four police officers gave their lives so that the killer could never again take the lives of civilians. This is a terrible price paid by those who remained in the ranks until the last. Ivan Vyhivskyi Head of the National Police of Ukraine

He officially confirmed that the perpetrator's bullets killed:

Commander of Platoon No. 1 (rapid response) of the Special Purpose Police Company of the Main Police Department in Cherkasy Region, participant in hostilities, Police Major Serhiy Safronov .

Deputy commander of the special forces police company of the Main Police Department in Cherkasy region, participant in hostilities, police major Oleksandr Florinsky .

Inspector of Platoon No. 1 (rapid response) of the Special Purpose Police Company of the Main Police Department in Cherkasy Region, Senior Lieutenant of Police Denys Polovinka .

Community police officer of the community interaction sector of the prevention department of the Cherkasy district police department, participant in hostilities, police major Volodymyr Boyko .