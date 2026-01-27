Four police officers died while arresting a murderer in Cherkasy region

In Cherkasy region, during the detention of a suspect wanted for murder, he opened fire on law enforcement officers. As a result of the shooting, 4 police officers were fatally wounded.
Points of attention
- Despite the loss of four officers, the police special forces were able to eliminate the perpetrator, preventing further harm to the community.
- The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face daily in their commitment to maintaining public safety and justice.
Killer shot police officers in Cherkasy region
The tragic news was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivsky.
He officially confirmed that the perpetrator's bullets killed:
Commander of Platoon No. 1 (rapid response) of the Special Purpose Police Company of the Main Police Department in Cherkasy Region, participant in hostilities, Police Major Serhiy Safronov .
Deputy commander of the special forces police company of the Main Police Department in Cherkasy region, participant in hostilities, police major Oleksandr Florinsky .
Inspector of Platoon No. 1 (rapid response) of the Special Purpose Police Company of the Main Police Department in Cherkasy Region, Senior Lieutenant of Police Denys Polovinka .
Community police officer of the community interaction sector of the prevention department of the Cherkasy district police department, participant in hostilities, police major Volodymyr Boyko .
It is also worth noting that police special forces managed to eliminate the killer.
