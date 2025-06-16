Zelenskyy revealed his plan for talks with Trump
Zelenskyy revealed his plan for talks with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On June 16, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky intends to discuss the purchase of the next defense package from the United States with US President Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • The meeting between Trump and Zelensky is scheduled to take place on June 17, with discussions anticipated on various bilateral matters.
  • Media reports suggest that the meeting between the two leaders will be held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, showcasing the significance of the talks.

What is Zelensky preparing for?

The Ukrainian leader announced his plans during a joint press conference in Vienna with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

One of the issues I will discuss with President Trump at the meeting is regarding the defense package that Ukraine is ready to purchase.

Against this background, the head of state recalled the crucial role of American aid in the past years of this, already long, full-scale war with Russia.

According to Zelensky, so far no one in Ukraine wants to imagine living and fighting without US help.

The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that there is no talk of new aid from the United States yet, but he expects to discuss this topic during a conversation with Trump.

According to media reports, the head of the White House intends to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.

