Zelenskyy revealed his plan for talks with Trump

On June 16, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky intends to discuss the purchase of the next defense package from the United States with US President Donald Trump.

What is Zelensky preparing for?

The Ukrainian leader announced his plans during a joint press conference in Vienna with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

One of the issues I will discuss with President Trump at the meeting is regarding the defense package that Ukraine is ready to purchase. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state recalled the crucial role of American aid in the past years of this, already long, full-scale war with Russia.

According to Zelensky, so far no one in Ukraine wants to imagine living and fighting without US help.

The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that there is no talk of new aid from the United States yet, but he expects to discuss this topic during a conversation with Trump.