Zelenskyy revealed the purpose of the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy revealed the purpose of the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine launched an operation in the Kursk region not to occupy Russian territories, but for its own security.

Points of attention

  • The Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was carried out by President Zelenskyy to ensure Ukraine's security and not for territorial expansion.
  • The successful defense by the Ukrainian troops led to significant losses for the Russian army, including the destruction of enemy tanks, combat vehicles, and drones.
  • The ultimate goal of the Kursk operation was to achieve peace and security within Ukraine's own borders, emphasizing the country's desire for peaceful coexistence.
  • President Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of preventing Russian occupation in the northern part of Ukraine, showcasing the strategic importance of the operation.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine's actions resulted in capturing 860 occupiers and eliminating thousands of Russian soldiers, tanks, artillery equipment, and North Korean forces.

The Kursk operation of the AFU was a preventive step — Zelenskyy

He said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel RaiNews24.

Zelensky noted that the Kursk operation was a preventive step, as Ukraine and its partners had information about Russia's plans to occupy northern Ukraine. In particular, they recorded the accumulation of Russian troops to occupy Sumy.

According to the president, there are currently 60,000 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region, which also helped Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv region, as the occupiers transferred a significant number of their troops from there to Kursk.

That is, it was a tactical success for Ukraine, but not a success for occupation. We don't need their territory, we don't need their lands, we don't need their people. We just want to live peacefully, at home, without war. That's the only thing we need.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Losses of the Russian Army during the Kursk Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Kursk operation, the Russian army has lost 38,000 soldiers (killed and wounded). The Defense Forces have also captured 860 occupiers.

This is reported by the General Staff.

During 5 months of active fighting, the total losses of the occupiers in manpower amounted to over 38 thousand people, of which about 15 thousand were killed.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 104 tanks, 575 armored combat vehicles, 1,104 units of automotive equipment, 330 artillery systems, 12 MLRS, 12 air defense systems, 1 aircraft, 3 helicopters, 859 drones, and 32 units of special equipment.

Also, about 4,000 North Korean soldiers were eliminated, and some units lost combat capability.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation. What to expect from the Russian army
What is known about the development of the situation in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This happened for the first time. How the Kursk operation changed Russia's position
The Kursk operation had many positive results

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?