Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine launched an operation in the Kursk region not to occupy Russian territories, but for its own security.

He said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel RaiNews24.

Zelensky noted that the Kursk operation was a preventive step, as Ukraine and its partners had information about Russia's plans to occupy northern Ukraine. In particular, they recorded the accumulation of Russian troops to occupy Sumy. Share

According to the president, there are currently 60,000 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region, which also helped Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv region, as the occupiers transferred a significant number of their troops from there to Kursk.

That is, it was a tactical success for Ukraine, but not a success for occupation. We don't need their territory, we don't need their lands, we don't need their people. We just want to live peacefully, at home, without war. That's the only thing we need. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Losses of the Russian Army during the Kursk Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Kursk operation, the Russian army has lost 38,000 soldiers (killed and wounded). The Defense Forces have also captured 860 occupiers.

This is reported by the General Staff.

During 5 months of active fighting, the total losses of the occupiers in manpower amounted to over 38 thousand people, of which about 15 thousand were killed.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 104 tanks, 575 armored combat vehicles, 1,104 units of automotive equipment, 330 artillery systems, 12 MLRS, 12 air defense systems, 1 aircraft, 3 helicopters, 859 drones, and 32 units of special equipment.