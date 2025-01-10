Zelenskyy revealed the purpose of the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine launched an operation in the Kursk region not to occupy Russian territories, but for its own security.
The Kursk operation of the AFU was a preventive step — Zelenskyy
He said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel RaiNews24.
According to the president, there are currently 60,000 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region, which also helped Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv region, as the occupiers transferred a significant number of their troops from there to Kursk.
Losses of the Russian Army during the Kursk Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Since the beginning of the Kursk operation, the Russian army has lost 38,000 soldiers (killed and wounded). The Defense Forces have also captured 860 occupiers.
This is reported by the General Staff.
During 5 months of active fighting, the total losses of the occupiers in manpower amounted to over 38 thousand people, of which about 15 thousand were killed.
In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 104 tanks, 575 armored combat vehicles, 1,104 units of automotive equipment, 330 artillery systems, 12 MLRS, 12 air defense systems, 1 aircraft, 3 helicopters, 859 drones, and 32 units of special equipment.
